“Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Key Market Trends: Increasing Demand for Miniaturization of Electrical and Electronic Components Liquid crystal polymer (LCP) is a super engineering plastic, with a combination of high strength, modulus and impact properties, flame retardance, resistance to a wide range of aggressive chemicals, very low and tailor-able coefficients of thermal expansion (CTE), excellent dimensional stability, thin-wall flow-ability, and unique processability.

With the miniaturization trend of many electronic products, manufacturers are streamlining devices to pack more features into smaller packages. For instance, the pitch (spacing) between contacts in electrical connectors is narrower than ever before and as small as 0.2 mm, when compared to older-style power connectors, with pitches exceeding 12.0 mm.

For the same reasons, LCPs are also injection molded into an integrated circuit (IC) sockets, high-frequency (HF) network switches, power modules for wind and solar inverters and converters, custom high-power electrical connectors, and many other precision devices.

Daily use of electronic equipment, like cell phones, laptops, or tablet PCs, is increasing at a rapid pace. At the same time, these devices are becoming more powerful and inexpensive from generation to generation, while decreasing in size and weight. LCP is delivering the properties that permit the successful development of the miniaturization of electrical equipment.

The market for liquid crystal polymers (LCP) is expected to record a CAGR of 4.64% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024.

One of the major factors driving the growth of the market studied is the strong demand for smaller and thinner electrical components that must withstand higher temperatures and wear. Many of the customers engaged in the manufacture of electronics components are establishing manufacturing operations in China, and therefore, the greatest demand for LCP, used for such components, is coming from China.

The high cost of liquid crystal polymers, in comparison to natural graphite, is expected to hinder the market’s growth