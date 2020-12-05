The report titled Iris Recognition Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the Iris Recognition market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Iris Recognition industry. Growth of the overall Iris Recognition market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Iris Recognition Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Iris Recognition industry.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Iris Recognition market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The research report segments the market from a relevancy perspective into the below segments and sub-segments with the quantitative analysis done from 2017 to 2025 considering 2019 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segment and sub-segment is calculated for the forecast period from 2019 to 2025 to provide a reference for growth potential.

Iris Recognition market segmented on the basis of Product Type:

Hardware

Software Iris Recognition market segmented on the basis of Application:

Military, defense

medical

Banking, finance

Consumer electronics

Administration of travel and national entry and exit

The car

other The major players profiled in this report include:

3M

IRIS ID

IRITECH

BIOENABLE TECHNOLOGIES

SRI INTERNATIONAL

SAFRAN

SMARTMATIC

IRISGUARD

CROSSMATCH TECHNOLOGIES