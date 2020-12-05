Electronic Toll Collection Market Reports provide results and potential opportunities and challenges to future Electronic Toll Collection industry growth. Electronic Toll Collection market research reports offers five-year revenue forecasts through 2024 within key segments of the Electronic Toll Collection industry.

The Global Electronic Toll Collection Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2026. Electronic Toll Collection market is the definitive study of the global Electronic Toll Collection industry. The report content includes technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and raw material/equipment suppliers.

If you are planning to invest into new products or trying to understand this growing market, this report is your starting point.

The Electronic Toll Collection industry study concludes with a list of leading companies/suppliers operating in this industry at different stages of the value chain.

Major Classifications of Electronic Toll Collection Market:

Major Key players covered in this report:–

3M

Xerox Corporation

Conduent Business Services

Q-Free ASA

Cubic Transportation

Siemens

Thales Group

Transurban

International Road Dynamics

Raytheon. By Product Type:

Automatic Vehicle Identification (AVI)

Automatic Vehicle Classification (AVC)

Back Office and Integration

Violation Enforcement System (VES) By Applications:

Highway tolling