Programmatic Advertising Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Programmatic Advertising market for 2020-2025.

The “Programmatic Advertising Market Report” further describes detailed information about tactics and strategies used by leading key companies in the Programmatic Advertising industry. It also gives an extensive study of different market segments and regions.

Download Free Exclusive Free Sample PDF along with few company profiles

https://inforgrowth.com/sample-request/6772488/programmatic-advertising-market

The Top players are

Rubicon Project (U.S.)

Adroll (U.S.)

Adobe Marketing Cloud (U.S.)

DoubleClick (U.S.)

Choozle (U.S.)

AdReady (U.S.)

DataXu (U.S.)

Centro, Inc. (U.S.)

PulsePoint, Inc. (U.S.)

Outbrain (U.S.). Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Desktop Banners

Mobile Banners

Desktop Videos

Mobile Videos

On the basis of the end users/applications,

Education

Finance

Media & Entertainment

Retail