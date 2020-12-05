Additive Manufacturing Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Additive Manufacturing market for 2020-2025.

The “Additive Manufacturing Market Report” further describes detailed information about tactics and strategies used by leading key companies in the Additive Manufacturing industry. It also gives an extensive study of different market segments and regions.

The Top players are

Stratasys

3D Systems

EOS

Voxeljet

Envision Tec

Taulman 3D

Asiga

Bucktown Polymers

Carima

DWS

ColorFabb

Mitsubishi Chemical

Esun

. Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Photopolymer

PLA

ABS

PMMA

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications,

Consumer Goods

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Medical & Dental

Education

Others