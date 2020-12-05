An e-Sim, also called eUICC (embedded Universal Circuit Card), is a card that is embedded in the mobile device to store all the information to authenticate the mobile subscriber. Apart from offering better and uninterrupted connectivity, the e-Sim technology will revolutionize the communication between machine to machine that will greatly benefit automotive industry as recent research claims, over 90% of new passenger cars will have one or another form of connectivity.According to AMA, the market for E-SIM Card is expected to register a CAGR of 29.6% during the forecast period to 2024. This growth is primarily driven by Growing Need to Have Real-time Network Change Option and Growing IoT Adoption in Various End-user Industries.

This intelligence report provides a comprehensive analysis of the E-SIM Card Market. This includes Investigation ofpast progress, ongoing market scenarios, and future prospects. Data True to marketon the products, strategies and market share of leading companies ofthis particular market are mentioned. It’s a 360-degree overview of the global market’s competitive landscape. The report further predicts the size and valuation of the global market during the forecast period.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Apple Inc. [United States], Samsung [South Korea], Gemalto NV [Netherlands], Giesecke & Devrient GmbH [Germany], NTT DOCOMO, INC. [Japan], OT-Morpho [France], Telefonica S.A. [Spain], Sierra Wireless, Inc [Canada], STMicroelectronics [China] and Deutsche Telekom AG [Germany]

Market Drivers

Growing Need to Have Real-time Network Change Option

Growing IoT Adoption in Various End-user Industries

Market Trend

Increasing Focus on Remote Sim Provisioning for M2M

Growing Need for Uninterrupted Network Solution

Restraints

Complexity in Eco-system of e-Sim

Difficulty Associated While Switching Between Different Devices

Opportunities

Growing Market for Wearable Electronics and Competitive Rivalry Among Service Providers on Providing Enhanced Customer Experiences

Challenges

Security and Privacy Threat Posed by E-sim and Lack of Standardization Related to E-sim Technology

Each segment and sub-segment is analyzed in the research report. The competitive landscape of the market has been elaborated by studying a number of factors such as the best manufacturers, prices and revenues. E-SIM CardMarket is accessible to readers in a logical, wise format. Driving and restraining factors are listed in this study report to help you understand the positive and negative aspects in front of your business.

The E-SIM Card segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (SMD, SIP), Application (M2M, Wearable & Companion Devices, Tablets & Laptops, Smartphones, Others)

