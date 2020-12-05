Smart waste management involves all the automated functions and actions related to waste collection, routing, disposal, recycling and many other services. It also involves technologies in combination with a software solution to manage the waste management lifecycle. Several hardware systems are used in developing smart waste management systems including intelligent sensors, smart waste bins, embedded systems, and smart trackers integrated with waste liners are an integral part of smart waste management. On the other hand, smart waste management is one of the key aspects in the development of smart cities (along with water management, energy management, traffic management, etc.,) in order to provide improved lifestyle in the urban areas. The increasing adoption of smart city initiatives across regions supports the growth of the smart waste management market. The growing complexity in the logistics of waste collection and the need to comply with regulations pertaining to waste processing demand better waste management solutions. However, the smart waste management market is at a nascent phase and it is expected to grow significant growth over the forecasted period.

This intelligence report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Smart Waste Management Market.

IBM Corporation (United States), SAP SE (Germany), Waste Management, Inc. (United States), Enevo (Finland), Bigbelly Solar, Inc. (United States), Smartbin (Dublin), Ecube Labs Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Urbiótica, S.L. (Spain), Waviot (Russia) and Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH (Germany)

Type (Hardware, Service), Application (Public Occasion, Non-Public Occasion), Industry (Healthcare, Industrial, Manufacturing), Waste Type (Industrial Waste, Residential Waste), Method (Smart Collection, Smart Processing, Smart Energy Recovery, Smart Disposal), Solution (Fleet Management, Remote Monitoring, Analytics)

