Supply chain security is defined as the supply chain management which is focused on minimizing risk for logistics, supply chain as well as transportation management system. The major threat related to supply chain security is manipulation, espionage, disruption, and others. Numerous benefit of investing in supply chain security such as personal security, transportation, and conveyance, faster clearance of goods, provision of more timely & accurate data, reduced theft & pilferage, physical security, easier identification of fraud & counterfeiting, among others.

Data True to market on the products, strategies and market share of leading companies of this particular market are mentioned.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Sensitech, Inc. (United States), Orbcomm (United States), Testo (India), Rotronic Ag (Switzerland), Elpro-Buchs AG (Switzerland), Emerson Electric Co. (United States), Nietzsche Enterprise (China), NXP Semiconductors NV (Netherlands), Signatrol Ltd (United Kingdom) and Cold Chain Technologies, Inc. (United States)

Market Drivers

Increasing usage of volumes of business data being generated across various industries such as Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Retail, among others

Increasing Awareness about Advantages Offered by Supply Chain Security across the World

Market Trend

One of the Latest Trend of this Market is Increasing Usage of Big Data in order to ease the Supply Chain Analytics as well as the Emergence of a Closed-Loop Supply Chain

Restraints

A major concern related to concerns over data security Problem in Enterprise

Issue related to Consumers are Increasingly Price Sensitive and Less Brand-Loyal

Opportunities

Rising Demand from Emerging Economics market such as China, India, Brazil, among others

Rising Adoption of Supply Chain Security among Small and Medium Enterprises

Challenges

The matter related to Lack of Skilled Workforce to Manage the Supply Chain Security Services

The problem regarding Low Adoption of Supply Chain Security Due to lack of Awareness in Some Enterprise

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

