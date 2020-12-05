Social media security helps in analysing dynamic social media data and protect against security and business threats. Each and every industry faces a set of risks on social media, many of which have put organisations in the press or at the centre of controversy. Social media security is critical for modern business success, whether it’s blocking targeted phishing attacks, protecting corporate accounts from compromise, fighting fraud or defending against scams and impersonating accounts.

This intelligence report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Social Media Security Market. This includes Investigation of past progress, ongoing market scenarios, and future prospects. Data True to market on the products, strategies and market share of leading companies of this particular market are mentioned. It’s a 360-degree overview of the global market’s competitive landscape. The report further predicts the size and valuation of the global market during the forecast period.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Sophos (United Kingdom), Trend Micro (Japan), Symantec (United States), Micro Focus (United Kingdom), CA Technologies (United States), ZeroFOX (United States), RiskIQ (United States), SolarWinds (United States), Digital Shadows (United States) and Proofpoint (United States)

Market Drivers

Stringent Government Regulations and Compliance Requirement

Increasing Security Attacks on Social Media

Market Trend

Increased Promotional Activities Through Social Media

Restraints

Lack of Laws Across the Countries

Opportunities

Large Volume of Data Generation by Social Media Platforms

Increased Social Media Users is Boosting the Market

Challenges

Risks Associated with Social Engineering

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

The Social Media Security segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Web security, Application security, Endpoint security, Network security, Cloud security), Components (Solution (Monitoring, Threat Intelligence, Risk Management), Service (Professional Service, Managed Service)), Platform (Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Others), Industry vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Government and defense, Healthcare and life sciences, Retail, Travel and hospitality, Manufacturing, Telecom and IT, Media and entertainment, Education, Others), Organisation size (SMEs, Large enterprises)



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Social Media Security Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Social Media Security market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Social Media SecurityMarket.

Chapter 3: Displayingthe Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Social Media Security

Chapter 4: Presenting the Social Media Security Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Social Media Security market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8& 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Read Detailed Index of full Research Study

https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/reports/72408-global-social-media-security-market-1

Key questions answered

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Social Media Security market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Social Media Security market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Social Media Security market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

