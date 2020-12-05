InForGrowth has added Latest Research Report on Marketing Automation Market 2020 Future Growth Opportunities, Development Trends, and Forecast 2026. The Global Marketing Automation Market market report cover an overview of the segments and sub-segmentations including the product types, applications, companies & regions. This report describes overall Marketing Automation Market size by analyzing historical data and future projections.

Market Segmentation:

The segmentation of the Marketing Automation market has been offered on the basis of product type, application, Major Key Players and region. Every segment has been analyzed in detail, and data pertaining to the growth of each segment has been included in the analysis

Top Players Listed in the Marketing Automation Market Report are

HubSpot

Marketo

Act-On Software

Salesforce

Adobe Systems

Oracle

Infusionsoft

IBM

Cognizant

ETrigue

GreenRope

Hatchbuck

IContact

LeadSquared

MarcomCentral

Salesfusion

SALESmanago

SAP

SAS Institute

SharpSpring

Aprimo

. Based on type, report split into

Campaign Management

Email Marketing

Mobile Application

Inbound Marketing

Lead Nurturing and Lead Scoring

Reporting and Analytics

Social Media Marketing

Others

. Based on Application Marketing Automation market is segmented into

Large Enterprises

Small and Mid-sized Enterprises (SMEs)