Global Confectionery Market 2020 Analysis by Latest COVID19/CORONA Virus Impact with Market Positioning of Key Vendors: Mars(US), Mondelez International(US), Nestle(CH), Meiji Holdings(JP), Ferrero Group(IT), etc. | InForGrowth

Bybasavraj.t

Dec 5, 2020 , ,

Confectionery market report examines the short-and medium-term economic and profitability outlook for Confectionery industry. The Confectionery market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2026.

Premium Insights on Confectionery Market 2020 with Market Players Positioning 
Major Classifications of Confectionery Market:

Major Key players covered in this report:– 

  • Mars(US)
  • Mondelez International(US)
  • Nestle(CH)
  • Meiji Holdings(JP)
  • Ferrero Group(IT)
  • Hershey Foods(US)
  • Arcor(AR)
  • Perfetti Van Melle(NL)
  • Haribo(DE)
  • Lindt & SprÃ¼ngli(CH)
  • Barry Callebaut(CH)
  • Yildiz Holding(TR)
  • August Storck(DE)
  • General Mills(US)
  • Orion Confectionery(KR)
  • Uniconf(RU)
  • Lotte Confectionery(KR)
  • Bourbon Corp(JP)
  • Crown Confectionery(KR)
  • Roshen Confectionery(UA)
  • Ferrara Candy(US)
  • Orkla ASA(NO)
  • Raisio Group(FI)
  • Morinaga(JP)
  • Cemoi(FR)
  • Jelly Belly(US)
  • Cloetta(NL)
  • Ritter Sport(DE)
  • Petra Foods(SG)
  • Amul(IN)
  • .

    By Product Type: 

  • Sugar confectionery
  • Chocolate
  • Gum

  • By Applications: 

  • Wedding
  • Festivals
  • Other

    The global Confectionery market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.

    Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).

    Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the Confectionery market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of Confectionery. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

    Impact of COVID-19: 
    Confectionery Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Confectionery industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Confectionery market in 2020.

    The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

    COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

    Key Benefits for Stakeholders from Confectionery Market Report:
    This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global Confectionery market trends from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.
    The Confectionery market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.
    A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.
    The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the Confectionery industry.

    Industrial Analysis of Confectionery Market:

    Attributes such as new development in Confectionery market, Total Revenue, sales, annual production, government norm, and trade barriers in some countries are also mentioned in detail in the report. Confectionery Report discusses about recent product innovations and gives an overview of potential regional market shares.

    Confectionery

