Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality in Aerospace Market growing at a CAGR of 39% by 2027

Dec 9, 2020

The Global Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality in Aerospace Market was valued at USD324.4 mn in 2018 and is expected to reach USD xx.xx million in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 39% by 2027.

Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality in Aerospace Ecosystem is rapidly gaining traction due to its potential applications and the current success in the implemented aerospace applications. Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality (AR & VR) in Aerospace Ecosystem application includes pilot training, crew training, passenger infotainment, and operational use like navigation and monitoring. Product innovation and improved software solutions have induced the demand for Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality products in the Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality in Aerospace Ecosystem.

In aircraft manufacturing, Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality in Aerospace Ecosystem devices is used for the digital prototyping of the aviation parts and new designing of parts, which help reduce the extra overheads for making physical prototypes, thereby enabling companies to reduce the cost in prototyping of the aviation part. In addition to these, the combination of 3D printing and virtual reality (VR) will enhance the manufacturing of aviation products in the near future. For instance, companies such as Boeing, Airbus, and Lockheed Martin Corporation are implementing the Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality in Aerospace Ecosystem in manufacturing, product development and monitoring & maintenance.

Figure 1: Ecosystem Snapshot: Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality in Aerospace Ecosystem

Ecosystem Snapshot- Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality in Aerospace Ecosystem

In Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality in Aerospace Ecosystem, the use of immersive technologies for employee training, passenger infotainment, and building marketing strategies is growing and improving the customer experience during the fight. For instance, Air France uses virtual reality system, a head-mounted display, which shows passengers TV series and 3D films. Air New Zealand airline cabin crew uses Microsoft HoloLens for augmented reality training. The flight attendants and cabin crew use a HoloLens headset to access real-time flight information including emotion tracking of the passengers. This helps flight attendants serve passengers better.

Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality in Aerospace Ecosystem enables smoother and efficient operations that lead to cost savings in aviation functions such as manufacturing, maintenance, airport operations, airline operations, and aviation training, among others. Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality in Aerospace Ecosystem provides an immersive and interactive approach that connects the aviation ecosystem to improve the efficiency of various tasks. Smoother airport and airline operations lead to more revenue, as aircraft spend less time out of service and more time flying.

Figure 2: Segmentation of Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality in Aerospace Ecosystem

 

Components

Application

Raw Material

Devices

Software & Solutions

Sensors

3D modelling/ Design

Silicon

Head Up Displays

Documentation

Camera

Training

GaN

Head Mounted Displays

Visualization

IMU

Monitoring/ Maintenance

Glass

Smart Glass

3D Modelling

Processor

  

Plastic

Hand Held Devices

Navigation

Modules

  

SiC

  

Workflow Optimization

Graphics (Cards)

  

Metals

  

Others

Audio ICs

  

Others

    

Memory

        

Display

        

Others

        

 

Global Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality in Aerospace Ecosystem

Based on regions, North America dominated the Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality in Aerospace Ecosystem in 2018 and is expected to witness similar trends in the coming years. The presence of major players in Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality in Aerospace Ecosystem such as Microsoft, Google, Facebook, and others, is driving the growth of the Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality in Aerospace Ecosystem in the region. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest pace with a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. According to a market study in 2018 xx% of key aerospace companies are expected to adopt Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality in Aerospace Ecosystem in the coming years. This is expected to drive the growth of the Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality in Aerospace Ecosystem in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

The players in Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality in Aerospace Ecosystem are mainly focusing on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and partnerships for strengthening their presence in the market. For instance, in 2017, Boeing’s HorizonX invested in AR VR C360 Technologies, a start up in augmented reality, virtual reality, and 360-degree videos. The common Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality in Aerospace Ecosystem solutions provided by companies such as Upskill, Eon Reality, PTC Inc, and Vizix are in the areas like complex assembly management, quality control, training and development, traceability, process management, airline ground operation, and maintenance & repair. The market will witness a high growth rate during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of technology and the rising use of AR VR by end-use companies such as Boeing, Airbus, etc.

  Figure 3 – Market Statistics Glimpse: Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality in Aerospace Ecosystem

Market Statistics Glimpse- Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality in Aerospace Ecosystem

There are many trends that are having an impact on the market forecast. These, when evaluated from a company’s perspective, can drive growth. Our numerous consulting projects have generated sizeable synergies across all regions and all sizes of companies.

The major players operating in the global Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality in Aerospace Ecosystem are as follows:

Company

Ecosystem Positioning

Total Revenue

Industry

Region

Microsoft

Product Manufacture

$110.4 Billion

           AR VR

Global

       Google LLC

Product Manufacture

$136.22 Billion

AR VR

Global

Lenovo

Product Manufacture

$14 Billion

AR VR

Global

 HTC Corporation

Product Manufacture

$0.73 Billion

AR VR

Global

Facebook

Product Manufacture

$55 Billion

AR VR

Global

 

Very few markets have the interconnectivity with other markets like AI. Our Interconnectivity module focuses on the key nodes of heterogeneous markets in detail. Artificial intelligence, industrial internet of things (IIOT), Cloud Computing, and 5G markets are some of our key researched markets.

Figure 4 – AR VR Major Interconnectivities Ecosystem

AR VR Major Interconnectivities Ecosystem

A Glance on the Global Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality in Aerospace Ecosystem Trends:

A Glance on the Global Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality in Aerospace Ecosystem Trends

By mangesh

