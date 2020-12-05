Sat. Dec 5th, 2020

Acrylic Acid Market 2020: Potential Growth, Challenges, and Know the Companies List Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19 | Key Players: Basf, DowDuPont, Nippon Shokubai, Akema, Formosa, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled Acrylic Acid Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the Acrylic Acid market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Acrylic Acid industry. Growth of the overall Acrylic Acid market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19: 

Acrylic Acid Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Acrylic Acid industry.
Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Acrylic Acid market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The research report segments the market from a relevancy perspective into the below segments and sub-segments with the quantitative analysis done from 2017 to 2025 considering 2019 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segment and sub-segment is calculated for the forecast period from 2019 to 2025 to provide a reference for growth potential.

Acrylic Acid market segmented on the basis of Product Type: 

  • Acrylic Acid 100%
  • Acrylic Acid 80%
  • Acrylic Acid/Toluene

    Acrylic Acid market segmented on the basis of Application: 

  • Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP)
  • Dispersants
  • Flocculants
  • Thickening Agents
  • Adhesives

    The major players profiled in this report include: 

  • Basf
  • DowDuPont
  • Nippon Shokubai
  • Akema
  • Formosa
  • LG Chem
  • Mitsubishi Chem
  • Toagosei
  • Sasol
  • Hexion
  • Idemitsu Kosan
  • Jiangsu Jurong
  • HUAYI
  • Satellite
  • Basf-YPC
  • Sanmu Group
  • Shandong Kaitai
  • CNOOC
  • ChemChina
  • CNPC
  • Eastern Petr

    Industrial Analysis of Acrylic Acid Market:

    Regional Coverage of the Acrylic Acid Market:

    • Europe
    • Asia and the Middle East
    • North America
    • Latin America

    Acrylic

