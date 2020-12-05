Fungicide Market Reports provide results and potential opportunities and challenges to future Fungicide industry growth. Fungicide market research reports offers five-year revenue forecasts through 2024 within key segments of the Fungicide industry.

The Global Fungicide Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2026. Fungicide market is the definitive study of the global Fungicide industry. The report content includes technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and raw material/equipment suppliers.

If you are planning to invest into new products or trying to understand this growing market, this report is your starting point.

The Fungicide industry study concludes with a list of leading companies/suppliers operating in this industry at different stages of the value chain.

Major Classifications of Fungicide Market:

Major Key players covered in this report:–

Syngenta

UPL

FMC

BASF

Bayer

Nufarm

Pioneer (Dupont)

Sumitomo Chemical

Dow AgroSciences

Marrone Bio Innovations (MBI)

Indofil

Adama Agricultural Solutions

Arysta LifeScience

Forward International

IQV Agro

SipcamAdvan

Gowan

Isagro

Summit Agro USA

Everris (ICL)

Certis USA

Acme Organics Private

Rotam

Sinochem

Limin Chemical

Shuangji Chemical

Jiangxi Heyi

Lier Chemical

Jiangsu Flag Chemical Industry

Jiangsu Frey Agrochemicals

Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical

Shaanxi Sunger Road Bio-science

JiangshanÂ Agrochemical

ZhejiangÂ Hisun

Shanghai Shengnong Pesticide

Cadillac Agrochemical. By Product Type:

Azoxystrobin

Pyraclostrobin

Mancozeb

Trifloxystrobin

Prothioconazole

Copper fungicides

Epoxiconazole

Tebuconazole

Metalaxyl

Cyproconazole By Applications:

Grain Crops

Economic Crops

Fruit and Vegetable Crops