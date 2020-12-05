The report titled “Flavoured Water Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Flavoured Water market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Flavoured Water industry. Growth of the overall Flavoured Water market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Flavoured Water Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Flavoured Water industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Flavoured Water market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

Coca-Cola

Hint

Nestle

PepsiCo

Ayala

Dr Pepper Snapple Group

Kraft Heinz

New York Spring Water

Sunny Delight Beverages. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Flavoured Water market is segmented into

Still Flavored Water

Sparkling Flavored Water Based on Application Flavoured Water market is segmented into

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialist Retailers