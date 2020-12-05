IoT Security Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global IoT Security market for 2020-2025.

The “IoT Security Market Report” further describes detailed information about tactics and strategies used by leading key companies in the IoT Security industry. It also gives an extensive study of different market segments and regions.

The Top players are

Symantec Corporation

McAfee, LLC

Cisco Systems, Inc

Trend Micro, Inc

Palo Alto Networks, Inc

IBM Corporation

RSA Security LLC

Fortinet, Inc

PTC Inc

Infineon Technologies AG

Gemalto NV

AT&T Inc

TrustWave Holdings, Inc

DigiCert, Inc

Bitdefender, LLC

Karamba Security

Darktrace Ltd

CENTRI Technology Inc

CyberX, Inc

Mocana Corporation

. Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Network Security

Endpoint Security

Application Security

Cloud Security

Other

On the basis of the end users/applications,

Smart Vehicles

Smart Homes & Consumer Devices

Smart Industry & Business

Smart City & Energy

Other