Impact of COVID-19: Online to Offline Commerce Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Online to Offline Commerce industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Online to Offline Commerce market in 2020

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Top 10 leading companies in the global Online to Offline Commerce market are analyzed in the report along with their business overview, operations, financial analysis, SWOT profile and Online to Offline Commerce products and services

Market Segmentation:

Top Players Listed in the Online to Offline Commerce Market Report are

Booking Holdings

Expedia

Uber

Didi Chuxing

Airbnb

Ctrip

Suning.com

Meituan Dianping

58.com

Tuniu Corporation

Fang Holdings Limited

Leju Holding Limited

Alibaba Health

Ping An Good Doctor

Grab Holdings

eHi Auto Services Limited

. Based on type, The report split into

Group-Buying Platform

Online Shopping Platform

Business Circle Platform

. Based on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Travel & Tourism

Hotel Booking

Ridesharing

Restaurant

Others