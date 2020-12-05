Sat. Dec 5th, 2020

Canaan Mountain Herald

Online to Offline Commerce Market 2020: Potential growth, attractive valuation make it is a long-term investment | Know the COVID19 Impact | Top Players: Booking Holdings, Expedia, Uber, Didi Chuxing, Airbnb, etc. | InForGrowth

Dec 5, 2020

Global Online to Offline Commerce Industry Research Report Provides Detailed Insight Covering all Important Parameters Including Development Trends, Challenges, Opportunities, Key Insights and Competitive Analysis of Online to Offline Commerce Market.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Online to Offline Commerce market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Online to Offline Commerce market in terms of both revenue and volume.

Impact of COVID-19: Online to Offline Commerce Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Online to Offline Commerce industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Online to Offline Commerce market in 2020

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Top 10 leading companies in the global Online to Offline Commerce market are analyzed in the report along with their business overview, operations, financial analysis, SWOT profile and Online to Offline Commerce products and services

Market Segmentation:

Top Players Listed in the Online to Offline Commerce Market Report are 

  • Booking Holdings
  • Expedia
  • Uber
  • Didi Chuxing
  • Airbnb
  • Ctrip
  • Suning.com
  • Meituan Dianping
  • 58.com
  • Tuniu Corporation
  • Fang Holdings Limited
  • Leju Holding Limited
  • Alibaba Health
  • Ping An Good Doctor
  • Grab Holdings
  • eHi Auto Services Limited
    Based on type, The report split into

  • Group-Buying Platform
  • Online Shopping Platform
  • Business Circle Platform
    Based on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

  • Travel & Tourism
  • Hotel Booking
  • Ridesharing
  • Restaurant
  • Others
    Industrial Analysis of Online to Offline Commerce Market:

    The study objectives of this report are:

    • To analyze global Online to Offline Commerce status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
    • To present the Online to Offline Commerce development in various regions like United States, Europe and China.
    • To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
    • Online to Offline Commerce market report helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments
    • To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

