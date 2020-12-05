Global Digital Payment Industry Research Report Provides Detailed Insight Covering all Important Parameters Including Development Trends, Challenges, Opportunities, Key Insights and Competitive Analysis of Digital Payment Market.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Digital Payment market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Digital Payment market in terms of both revenue and volume.

Impact of COVID-19: Digital Payment Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Digital Payment industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Digital Payment market in 2020

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Top 10 leading companies in the global Digital Payment market are analyzed in the report along with their business overview, operations, financial analysis, SWOT profile and Digital Payment products and services

Market Segmentation:

Top Players Listed in the Digital Payment Market Report are

Alipay

Tencent

Aci Worldwide

Adyen

Aliant Payment Systems

Aurus

Authorize.Net

Bluesnap

Chetu

Dwolla

Financial Software And Systems

First Data

Fiserv

Global Payments

Net 1 Ueps Technologies

Novatti

Paypal

Paysafe

Payu

Six Payment Services

Stripe

Total System Services

Wex

Wirecard

Worldline

Worldpay

Yapstone

. Based on type, The report split into

Payment Gateway Solutions

Payment Wallet Solutions

Payment Processing Solutions

Payment Security and Fraud Management Solutions

POS Solutions

Other

. Based on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

MNOs

Financial Institutions (Banks)

Payment Network

Intermediaries

Merchants

Customers