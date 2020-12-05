Data Center Infrastructure Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Data Center Infrastructure market for 2020-2025.

The “Data Center Infrastructure Market Report” further describes detailed information about tactics and strategies used by leading key companies in the Data Center Infrastructure industry. It also gives an extensive study of different market segments and regions.

The Top players are

Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd

ANEXIA Internetdienstleistungs GmbH

Asetek

Black Box Corporation

ClimateWorx International

Degree Controls, Inc

Dell, Inc

Eaton Corporation Plc

Panduit Corporation

Rittal GmbH & Co., KG

Schneider Electric S.E.

Submer Technologies Sl

Vertiv Group Corporation. Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Cooling

Power

UPS

IT Racks & Enclosures

LV/MV Distribution

Networking Equipment

DCIM

On the basis of the end users/applications,

BFSI

Colocation

Energy

Government

Healthcare

Manufacturing