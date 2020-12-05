The report titled “Industrial Alcohol Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Industrial Alcohol market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Industrial Alcohol industry. Growth of the overall Industrial Alcohol market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Industrial Alcohol Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Industrial Alcohol industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Industrial Alcohol market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

Poet

ADM

Valero Energy Corporation

Green Plains Renewable Energy

Cargill

Flint Hills Resources

Abengoa Bioenergy

Big River Resources

Pacific Ethanol

Celanese

LyondellBasell

Sasol

Aventine Renewable Energy

Warner Graham Company

Tangshan Jidong Solvent

Jilin Alcohol Group

Jiangsu Lianhai

Jinyimeng Group

Shandong Longlive

Henan Tianguan. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Industrial Alcohol market is segmented into

Ethyl Alcohol

Methyl alcohol

Isopropyl alcohol

Isobutyl alcohol

Benzyl alcohol

Others

Based on Application Industrial Alcohol market is segmented into

Fuel

Chemical intermediates & solvent