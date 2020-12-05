The report titled Halal Food Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the Halal Food market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Halal Food industry. Growth of the overall Halal Food market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Halal Food Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Halal Food industry.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Halal Food market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The research report segments the market from a relevancy perspective into the below segments and sub-segments with the quantitative analysis done from 2017 to 2025 considering 2019 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segment and sub-segment is calculated for the forecast period from 2019 to 2025 to provide a reference for growth potential.

Halal Food market segmented on the basis of Product Type:

Fresh Products

Frozen Salty Products

Processed Products

Others

Halal Food market segmented on the basis of Application:

Restaurant

Hotel

Home

Others

The major players profiled in this report include:

Nestle

Cargill

Nema Food Company

Midamar

Namet Gida

Banvit Meat and Poultry

Carrefour

Isla Delice

Casino

Tesco

Halal-ash

Al Islami Foods

BRF

Unilever

Kawan Foods

QL Foods

Ramly Food Processing

China Haoyue Group

Arman Group

Hebei Kangyuan Islamic Food

Tangshan Falide Muslim Food

Allanasons Pvt