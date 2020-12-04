The global karaya gum market is expected to witness moderate growth during the forecast period. Growth in revenue of karaya gum is primarily driven by an increase in consumer demand for food with natural ingredients coupled with the continued use of karaya gum in the pharmaceutical industry. According to a recently published report by Persistence Market Research titled “Karaya Gum Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012–2016) & Forecast (2017–2025),” the global market for karaya gum is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.4% in terms of value during the forecast period 2017-2025. It has been observed that the global production of karaya gum has been declining since the past decade. This is mainly attributed to the cutting down of forests across major gum producing countries like India. The global karaya gum market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 90.1 Mn by 2025, owing to the increasing use of karaya gum in drug formulations and in the food industry.

Rising Consumer Awareness and Sensitivity About Food Additives is Trending the Global Karaya Gum Market

In a survey conducted by one of the global gum manufacturing companies, it was found that around 88% U.S. citizens are aware about food additives that are listed on food product labels. Around 65% consumers in the UK possess information about food additives. Initially it was observed that there was a lack of awareness about food additives among the population in Japan; however, with globalization, this trend is picking up in several regions. An increasing awareness among consumers regarding the benefits of natural food additives is one of the main reasons manufacturers in the global karaya gum market are revisiting their marketing strategies.

Global Karaya Gum Market: Forecast by End Use

On the basis of end use industries, the global karaya gum market is segmented into food & beverages, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals and others. Food & beverages is further sub-segmented into dairy & frozen desserts, bakery, meat products, dietary supplements and others. In terms of revenue, the pharmaceutical segment dominated the global karaya gum market in 2017, and is projected to continue to do so throughout the forecast period. This is the most attractive segment, with an attractiveness index of 2.0 during the study period. Karaya gum is widely used in the pharmaceutical and personal care industry owing to its excellent emulsion and adhesive properties. The pharmaceuticals and cosmetic industries currently constitute most of the global market share.

Global Karaya Gum Market: Forecast by Form

On the basis of form, the global market for karaya gum is segmented into powder, granules and lumps. The granules form segment is expected to be the second most lucrative segment in the global market, closely followed by the lumps form segment, with an attractiveness index of 0.1 and 0.05 respectively during the forecast period. The granules segment was expected to account for 5.3% value share in 2017, and is projected to hold 4.9% revenue share by 2025 end.

Global Karaya Gum Market: Forecast by Region

Asia Pacific is emerging as a key region for karaya gum manufacturers and processors. The demand for karaya gum is significantly increasing in APAC countries such as China, Thailand, and India. Europe is exceedingly focusing on using natural gum and other ingredients in cosmetics and personal care products, and gum manufacturers in this region are focusing on expanding their natural gum production facilities.

Global Karaya Gum Market: Key Players

