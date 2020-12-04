Location Intelligence Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Location Intelligence market for 2020-2025.

The “Location Intelligence Market Report” further describes detailed information about tactics and strategies used by leading key companies in the Location Intelligence industry. It also gives an extensive study of different market segments and regions.

The Top players are

Cisco Systems Inc

ESRI

Galigeo

Oracle Corp

IBM

SAS institute

Pitney Bowes Inc

Teradata Corp

TIBCO Software Inc

Locomizer

SpaceCurve

PlaceIQ Inc

Caliper Inc

Microsoft Inc

Spatial Plc

SAP SE

Google Inc.

Tableau software

Information Builders

MicroStrategy. Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Software Segment

Service Segment

On the basis of the end users/applications,

BFSI

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Government and Utilities

Retail and Consumer Goods

Telecommunications and IT

Transportation and Logistics