The report titled Wave and Tidal Energy Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the Wave and Tidal Energy market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Wave and Tidal Energy industry. Growth of the overall Wave and Tidal Energy market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Wave and Tidal Energy Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Wave and Tidal Energy industry.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Wave and Tidal Energy market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The research report segments the market from a relevancy perspective into the below segments and sub-segments with the quantitative analysis done from 2017 to 2025 considering 2019 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segment and sub-segment is calculated for the forecast period from 2019 to 2025 to provide a reference for growth potential.

Wave and Tidal Energy market segmented on the basis of Product Type:

Wave Energy

Tidal Energy

Wave and Tidal Energy market segmented on the basis of Application:

Commercial

Residential

Others The major players profiled in this report include:

Atlantis Resources Corp

AW-Energy

AWS Ocean Energy

Andritz Hydro Hammerfest

BioPower Systems

Kepler Energy Limited

Minesto

Ocean Power Technologies

Pelamis Wave Power Limited

Seabased AB

Trident Energy

Wave Dragon

Wave Star Energy A/S

Wello Oy

Ocean Renewable Power Company

Carnegie Clean Energy Limited

CorPower Ocean AB

Nautricity Limited

Openhydro

Seatricity Limited

ScottishPower Renewables Limited

Tocardo International BV

Voith Hydro

Aquamarine Power Limited

Mako Tidal Turbines