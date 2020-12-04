Dental Software Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Dental Software market for 2020-2025.

The “Dental Software Market Report” further describes detailed information about tactics and strategies used by leading key companies in the Dental Software industry. It also gives an extensive study of different market segments and regions.

The Top players are

3D Diagnostix Corp. (USA)

ABEL Dental Software (USA)

Amann Girrbach (Austria)

Anatomage (Italy)

ARTIGLIO SNC (Italy)

B&B DENTAL (Italy)

BTI Biotechnology Institute (Spain)

Dentsply Sirona (USA)

DOF, Inc. (Korea)

Drive Dental Implants (France)

EasyRx (USA)

EGS (Italy)

Elite Computer Italia (Italy)

Genoray (Korea)

Zirkonzahn (Italy)

imes-icore (Germany)

Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland)

Kavo (UK)

LED Dental (USA)

Navadha Enterprises (India). Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Design Software

Simulation Software

Diagnosis Software

Other

On the basis of the end users/applications,

Hospital