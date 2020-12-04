“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Report Title: “2020-2025 Global Functional Foods Market Report – Production and Consumption Professional Analysis (Impact of COVID-19)”

Global Functional Foods Market report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics through comprehensive View of the key market dynamics. The research study provides market introduction, Functional Foods market definition, regional market scope, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Functional Foods market size forecast, 100+ market data, Tables, Pie Chart, Graphs and Figures, and many more for business intelligence.

The Following Top Manufacturers Are Covered in Functional Foods Market:

GlaxoSmithKline Company

Kraft Foods

Unilever

Raisio Group

Coca-Cola Company

Abbott Laboratories

Dr Pepper Snapple Group

Danone

PepsiCo

Nestlé

Ocean Spray Cranberries

Glanbia

Sanitarium Health＆Wellbeing Company

Dean Foods

Kellogg Company

Meiji Group

General Mills

Kirin Holdings

BNL Food Group

Royal FrieslandCampina

Arla Foods

Red Bull GmbH

Murray Goulburn

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Carotenoids

Dietary Fibers

Fatty Acids

Minerals

Prebiotics & Probiotic

Vitamins

Others On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Bakery & Cereals

Dairy products

Meat, fish & eggs

Soy products

Fats & oils