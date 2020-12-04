The report titled “Secure Web Gateway Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Secure Web Gateway market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Secure Web Gateway industry. Growth of the overall Secure Web Gateway market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Secure Web Gateway Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Secure Web Gateway industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Secure Web Gateway market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

Symantec

Intel McAfee

IBM

Cisco

Check Point Software Technologies

Microsoft

Dell

Citrix

Trend Micro

Sophos. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Secure Web Gateway market is segmented into

Email gateway

Data loss prevention

Social media control

Content inspection management

Based on Application Secure Web Gateway market is segmented into

Telecom and IT

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Education

Healthcare

Government

Retail