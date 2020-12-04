Global “Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Market” 2020 Industry Research Report is an expert and inside and out examination on the flow condition of the Global Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) industry. In addition, investigate report sorts the worldwide Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) market by top players/brands, area, type and end client. This report likewise examines the different Factors impacting the market development and drivers, further reveals insight into market review, key makers, key received by them, size, most recent patterns and types, income, net edge with provincial examination and figure.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) market.

The research covers the current Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) market size of the market and its growth rates based on 6-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

Kraton Polymers

DowDuPont

BASF SE

Dynasol

LG Chem

PolyOne

Asahi Chemical

Versalis

Mitsubishi

Sibur

Chevron Phillips

Kumho Petrochemical

ExxonMobil

JSR

Kuraray

Arkema SA

Sinopec

Lee Chang Yung

TSRC

CNPC

ChiMei

Short Description about Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Market:

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. This report focuses on Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Market Trend, volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Market Size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

The global Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2020 and 2026. In 2020, the market was growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

The Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) market is expected to grow at a Highest CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2026.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Styrene-based TPE (SBCs)

Thermoplastic Polyolefins

Thermoplastic Polyurethanes

Polyether Ester TPE(TPEE)

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Footwear

Automobile

Building & Construction

Other

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) in these regions, from 2020 to 2026, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

This Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions

Which Manufacturing Technology is used for Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE)? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Market? What are Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was Global Market Status of Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Market?

What Is Current Market Status of Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Are Projections of Global Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?

What Is Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is Economic Impact On Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Industry?

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Styrene-based TPE (SBCs)

1.4.3 Thermoplastic Polyolefins

1.4.4 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes

1.4.5 Polyether Ester TPE(TPEE)

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Footwear

1.5.3 Automobile

1.5.4 Building & Construction

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Industry

1.6.1.1 Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) by Country

6.1.1 North America Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) by Country

7.1.1 Europe Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 UAE

10.2 Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Kraton Polymers

11.1.1 Kraton Polymers Corporation Information

11.1.2 Kraton Polymers Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Kraton Polymers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Kraton Polymers Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Products Offered

11.1.5 Kraton Polymers Recent Development

11.2 DowDuPont

11.2.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

11.2.2 DowDuPont Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 DowDuPont Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 DowDuPont Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Products Offered

11.2.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

11.3 BASF SE

11.3.1 BASF SE Corporation Information

11.3.2 BASF SE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 BASF SE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 BASF SE Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Products Offered

11.3.5 BASF SE Recent Development

11.4 Dynasol

11.4.1 Dynasol Corporation Information

11.4.2 Dynasol Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Dynasol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Dynasol Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Products Offered

11.4.5 Dynasol Recent Development

11.5 LG Chem

11.5.1 LG Chem Corporation Information

11.5.2 LG Chem Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 LG Chem Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 LG Chem Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Products Offered

11.5.5 LG Chem Recent Development

11.6 PolyOne

11.6.1 PolyOne Corporation Information

11.6.2 PolyOne Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 PolyOne Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 PolyOne Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Products Offered

11.6.5 PolyOne Recent Development

11.7 Asahi Chemical

11.7.1 Asahi Chemical Corporation Information

11.7.2 Asahi Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 Asahi Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Asahi Chemical Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Products Offered

11.7.5 Asahi Chemical Recent Development

11.8 Versalis

11.8.1 Versalis Corporation Information

11.8.2 Versalis Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 Versalis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Versalis Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Products Offered

11.8.5 Versalis Recent Development

11.9 Mitsubishi

11.9.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Information

11.9.2 Mitsubishi Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 Mitsubishi Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Mitsubishi Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Products Offered

11.9.5 Mitsubishi Recent Development

11.10 Sibur

11.10.1 Sibur Corporation Information

11.10.2 Sibur Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 Sibur Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Sibur Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Products Offered

11.10.5 Sibur Recent Development

11.1 Kraton Polymers

11.1.1 Kraton Polymers Corporation Information

11.1.2 Kraton Polymers Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Kraton Polymers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Kraton Polymers Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Products Offered

11.1.5 Kraton Polymers Recent Development

11.12 Kumho Petrochemical

11.12.1 Kumho Petrochemical Corporation Information

11.12.2 Kumho Petrochemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.12.3 Kumho Petrochemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Kumho Petrochemical Products Offered

11.12.5 Kumho Petrochemical Recent Development

11.13 ExxonMobil

11.13.1 ExxonMobil Corporation Information

11.13.2 ExxonMobil Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.13.3 ExxonMobil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 ExxonMobil Products Offered

11.13.5 ExxonMobil Recent Development

11.14 JSR

11.14.1 JSR Corporation Information

11.14.2 JSR Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.14.3 JSR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 JSR Products Offered

11.14.5 JSR Recent Development

11.15 Kuraray

11.15.1 Kuraray Corporation Information

11.15.2 Kuraray Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.15.3 Kuraray Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Kuraray Products Offered

11.15.5 Kuraray Recent Development

11.16 Arkema SA

11.16.1 Arkema SA Corporation Information

11.16.2 Arkema SA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.16.3 Arkema SA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Arkema SA Products Offered

11.16.5 Arkema SA Recent Development

11.17 Sinopec

11.17.1 Sinopec Corporation Information

11.17.2 Sinopec Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.17.3 Sinopec Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Sinopec Products Offered

11.17.5 Sinopec Recent Development

11.18 Lee Chang Yung

11.18.1 Lee Chang Yung Corporation Information

11.18.2 Lee Chang Yung Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.18.3 Lee Chang Yung Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Lee Chang Yung Products Offered

11.18.5 Lee Chang Yung Recent Development

11.19 TSRC

11.19.1 TSRC Corporation Information

11.19.2 TSRC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.19.3 TSRC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 TSRC Products Offered

11.19.5 TSRC Recent Development

11.20 CNPC

11.20.1 CNPC Corporation Information

11.20.2 CNPC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.20.3 CNPC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.20.4 CNPC Products Offered

11.20.5 CNPC Recent Development

11.21 ChiMei

11.21.1 ChiMei Corporation Information

11.21.2 ChiMei Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.21.3 ChiMei Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.21.4 ChiMei Products Offered

11.21.5 ChiMei Recent Development

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

Continued…..

