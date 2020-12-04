Global “Insurance Market” 2020 Global Industry Research Report is deep analysis by historical and current status of the market/industries for Global Insurance industry. Also, research report categorizes the global Insurance market by Segment by Player, Type, Application, Marketing Channel, and Region. Insurance Market report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. Insurance Market Research Report provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Insurance market.

The research covers the current Insurance market size of the market and its growth rates based on 6-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

Allianz

AXA

Generali

Ping An Insurance

China Life Insurance

Prudential PLC

Munich Re

Zurich Insurance

Nippon Life Insurance

Japan Post Holdings

Berkshire Hathaway

Metlife

Manulife Financial

CPIC

Chubb

AIG

Aviva

Allstate

Swiss RE

Prudential Financial

Travelers

AIA

Aflac

Legal & General

Short Description about Insurance Market:

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Insurance market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. This report focuses on Insurance Market Trend, volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Insurance Market Size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

The global Insurance Market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2020 and 2026. In 2020, the market was growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

The Insurance market is expected to grow at a Highest CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2026.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Life Insurance

Non-Life Insurance

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Agency

Brokers

Bancassurance

Digital & Direct Channels

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Insurance in these regions, from 2020 to 2026, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

This Insurance Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions

Which Manufacturing Technology is used for Insurance? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Insurance Market? What are Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was Global Market Status of Insurance Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Insurance Market?

What Is Current Market Status of Insurance Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Insurance Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Are Projections of Global Insurance Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?

What Is Insurance Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is Economic Impact On Insurance Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Insurance Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Insurance Industry?

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Insurance Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Life Insurance

1.4.3 Non-Life Insurance

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Insurance Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Agency

1.5.3 Brokers

1.5.4 Bancassurance

1.5.5 Digital & Direct Channels

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Insurance Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Insurance Industry

1.6.1.1 Insurance Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Insurance Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Insurance Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Insurance Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Insurance Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Insurance Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Insurance Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Insurance Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Insurance Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Insurance Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Insurance Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Insurance Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Insurance Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Insurance Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Insurance Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Insurance Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Insurance Revenue in 2019

3.3 Insurance Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Insurance Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Insurance Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Insurance Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Insurance Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Insurance Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Insurance Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Insurance Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Insurance Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Insurance Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Insurance Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Insurance Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Insurance Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Insurance Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Insurance Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Insurance Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 China

8.1 China Insurance Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Insurance Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Insurance Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Insurance Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan

9.1 Japan Insurance Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Insurance Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Insurance Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Insurance Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Insurance Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Insurance Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Insurance Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Insurance Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

11 India

11.1 India Insurance Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Insurance Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Insurance Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Insurance Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Insurance Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Insurance Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Insurance Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Insurance Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Allianz

13.1.1 Allianz Company Details

13.1.2 Allianz Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Allianz Insurance Introduction

13.1.4 Allianz Revenue in Insurance Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Allianz Recent Development

13.2 AXA

13.2.1 AXA Company Details

13.2.2 AXA Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 AXA Insurance Introduction

13.2.4 AXA Revenue in Insurance Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 AXA Recent Development

13.3 Generali

13.3.1 Generali Company Details

13.3.2 Generali Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Generali Insurance Introduction

13.3.4 Generali Revenue in Insurance Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Generali Recent Development

13.4 Ping An Insurance

13.4.1 Ping An Insurance Company Details

13.4.2 Ping An Insurance Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Ping An Insurance Insurance Introduction

13.4.4 Ping An Insurance Revenue in Insurance Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Ping An Insurance Recent Development

13.5 China Life Insurance

13.5.1 China Life Insurance Company Details

13.5.2 China Life Insurance Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 China Life Insurance Insurance Introduction

13.5.4 China Life Insurance Revenue in Insurance Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 China Life Insurance Recent Development

13.6 Prudential PLC

13.6.1 Prudential PLC Company Details

13.6.2 Prudential PLC Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Prudential PLC Insurance Introduction

13.6.4 Prudential PLC Revenue in Insurance Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Prudential PLC Recent Development

13.7 Munich Re

13.7.1 Munich Re Company Details

13.7.2 Munich Re Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Munich Re Insurance Introduction

13.7.4 Munich Re Revenue in Insurance Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Munich Re Recent Development

13.8 Zurich Insurance

13.8.1 Zurich Insurance Company Details

13.8.2 Zurich Insurance Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Zurich Insurance Insurance Introduction

13.8.4 Zurich Insurance Revenue in Insurance Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Zurich Insurance Recent Development

13.9 Nippon Life Insurance

13.9.1 Nippon Life Insurance Company Details

13.9.2 Nippon Life Insurance Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Nippon Life Insurance Insurance Introduction

13.9.4 Nippon Life Insurance Revenue in Insurance Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Nippon Life Insurance Recent Development

13.10 Japan Post Holdings

13.10.1 Japan Post Holdings Company Details

13.10.2 Japan Post Holdings Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Japan Post Holdings Insurance Introduction

13.10.4 Japan Post Holdings Revenue in Insurance Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Japan Post Holdings Recent Development

13.11 Berkshire Hathaway

10.11.1 Berkshire Hathaway Company Details

10.11.2 Berkshire Hathaway Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Berkshire Hathaway Insurance Introduction

10.11.4 Berkshire Hathaway Revenue in Insurance Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Berkshire Hathaway Recent Development

13.12 Metlife

10.12.1 Metlife Company Details

10.12.2 Metlife Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 Metlife Insurance Introduction

10.12.4 Metlife Revenue in Insurance Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Metlife Recent Development

13.13 Manulife Financial

10.13.1 Manulife Financial Company Details

10.13.2 Manulife Financial Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 Manulife Financial Insurance Introduction

10.13.4 Manulife Financial Revenue in Insurance Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Manulife Financial Recent Development

13.14 CPIC

10.14.1 CPIC Company Details

10.14.2 CPIC Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 CPIC Insurance Introduction

10.14.4 CPIC Revenue in Insurance Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 CPIC Recent Development

13.15 Chubb

10.15.1 Chubb Company Details

10.15.2 Chubb Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.15.3 Chubb Insurance Introduction

10.15.4 Chubb Revenue in Insurance Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Chubb Recent Development

13.16 AIG

10.16.1 AIG Company Details

10.16.2 AIG Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.16.3 AIG Insurance Introduction

10.16.4 AIG Revenue in Insurance Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 AIG Recent Development

13.17 Aviva

10.17.1 Aviva Company Details

10.17.2 Aviva Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.17.3 Aviva Insurance Introduction

10.17.4 Aviva Revenue in Insurance Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 Aviva Recent Development

13.18 Allstate

10.18.1 Allstate Company Details

10.18.2 Allstate Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.18.3 Allstate Insurance Introduction

10.18.4 Allstate Revenue in Insurance Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 Allstate Recent Development

13.19 Swiss RE

10.19.1 Swiss RE Company Details

10.19.2 Swiss RE Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.19.3 Swiss RE Insurance Introduction

10.19.4 Swiss RE Revenue in Insurance Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 Swiss RE Recent Development

13.20 Prudential Financial

10.20.1 Prudential Financial Company Details

10.20.2 Prudential Financial Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.20.3 Prudential Financial Insurance Introduction

10.20.4 Prudential Financial Revenue in Insurance Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 Prudential Financial Recent Development

13.21 Travelers

10.21.1 Travelers Company Details

10.21.2 Travelers Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.21.3 Travelers Insurance Introduction

10.21.4 Travelers Revenue in Insurance Business (2015-2020)

10.21.5 Travelers Recent Development

13.22 AIA

10.22.1 AIA Company Details

10.22.2 AIA Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.22.3 AIA Insurance Introduction

10.22.4 AIA Revenue in Insurance Business (2015-2020)

10.22.5 AIA Recent Development

13.23 Aflac

10.23.1 Aflac Company Details

10.23.2 Aflac Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.23.3 Aflac Insurance Introduction

10.23.4 Aflac Revenue in Insurance Business (2015-2020)

10.23.5 Aflac Recent Development

13.24 Legal & General

10.24.1 Legal & General Company Details

10.24.2 Legal & General Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.24.3 Legal & General Insurance Introduction

10.24.4 Legal & General Revenue in Insurance Business (2015-2020)

10.24.5 Legal & General Recent Development

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Continued…..

