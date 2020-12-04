Global “Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Market” 2020 Industry Research Report is an expert and inside and out examination on the flow condition of the Global Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives industry. In addition, investigate report sorts the worldwide Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives market by top players/brands, area, type and end client. This report likewise examines the different Factors impacting the market development and drivers, further reveals insight into market review, key makers, key received by them, size, most recent patterns and types, income, net edge with provincial examination and figure.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives market.
The research covers the current Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives market size of the market and its growth rates based on 6-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:
- Henkel
- H. B. Fuller
- Bostik (Arkema)
- 3M
- Sika
- Beardow Adams
- Jowat
- Avery Dennison
- Adtek Malaysia
- Cherng Tay Technology
- Star Bond (Thailand)
- Makro Rekat Sekawa
- Yenom
- PT.MORESCO MACRO ADHESIVE
- Tex Year Industries
- Nan Pao
- Paramelt
Short Description about Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Market:
The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. This report focuses on Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Market Trend, volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Market Size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
The global Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2020 and 2026. In 2020, the market was growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.
The Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives market is expected to grow at a Highest CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2026.
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
- EVA HMA
- SBC HMA
- PA HMA
- APAO HMA
- POE HMA
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
- Case & Carton
- Plastic Packaging
- Labeling
- Line Packaging
- Others
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives in these regions, from 2020 to 2026, covering
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
This Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions
- Which Manufacturing Technology is used for Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?
- Who Are the Global Key Players in This Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Market? What are Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?
- What Was Global Market Status of Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Market?
- What Is Current Market Status of Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?
- What Are Projections of Global Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?
- What Is Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?
- What Is Economic Impact On Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?
- What Are Market Dynamics of Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?
- What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Industry?
Major Points from Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 EVA HMA
1.4.3 SBC HMA
1.4.4 PA HMA
1.4.5 APAO HMA
1.4.6 POE HMA
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Case & Carton
1.5.3 Plastic Packaging
1.5.4 Labeling
1.5.5 Line Packaging
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Industry Impact
1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Industry
1.6.1.1 Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.6.2 Market Trends and Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.6.3.2 Proposal for Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.7 Study Objectives
1.8 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026
2.2.1 Global Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.2.2 Global Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
3 Global Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives by Country
6.1.1 North America Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Sales by Country
6.1.2 North America Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Revenue by Country
6.1.3 U.S.
6.1.4 Canada
6.2 North America Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Type
6.3 North America Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Application
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives by Country
7.1.1 Europe Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Sales by Country
7.1.2 Europe Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Revenue by Country
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 U.K.
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Type
7.3 Europe Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Application
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives by Region
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Sales by Region
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Revenue by Region
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 South Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Taiwan
8.1.9 Indonesia
8.1.10 Thailand
8.1.11 Malaysia
8.1.12 Philippines
8.1.13 Vietnam
8.2 Asia Pacific Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Application
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives by Country
9.1.1 Latin America Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Sales by Country
9.1.2 Latin America Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Revenue by Country
9.1.3 Mexico
9.1.4 Brazil
9.1.5 Argentina
9.2 Central & South America Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Type
9.3 Central & South America Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Application
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives by Country
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Sales by Country
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Revenue by Country
10.1.3 Turkey
10.1.4 Saudi Arabia
10.1.5 UAE
10.2 Middle East and Africa Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Type
10.3 Middle East and Africa Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Application
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Henkel
11.1.1 Henkel Corporation Information
11.1.2 Henkel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.1.3 Henkel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 Henkel Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Products Offered
11.1.5 Henkel Recent Development
11.2 H. B. Fuller
11.2.1 H. B. Fuller Corporation Information
11.2.2 H. B. Fuller Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.2.3 H. B. Fuller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 H. B. Fuller Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Products Offered
11.2.5 H. B. Fuller Recent Development
11.3 Bostik (Arkema)
11.3.1 Bostik (Arkema) Corporation Information
11.3.2 Bostik (Arkema) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.3.3 Bostik (Arkema) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 Bostik (Arkema) Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Products Offered
11.3.5 Bostik (Arkema) Recent Development
11.4 3M
11.4.1 3M Corporation Information
11.4.2 3M Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.4.3 3M Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 3M Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Products Offered
11.4.5 3M Recent Development
11.5 Sika
11.5.1 Sika Corporation Information
11.5.2 Sika Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.5.3 Sika Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.5.4 Sika Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Products Offered
11.5.5 Sika Recent Development
11.6 Beardow Adams
11.6.1 Beardow Adams Corporation Information
11.6.2 Beardow Adams Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.6.3 Beardow Adams Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.6.4 Beardow Adams Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Products Offered
11.6.5 Beardow Adams Recent Development
11.7 Jowat
11.7.1 Jowat Corporation Information
11.7.2 Jowat Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.7.3 Jowat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.7.4 Jowat Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Products Offered
11.7.5 Jowat Recent Development
11.8 Avery Dennison
11.8.1 Avery Dennison Corporation Information
11.8.2 Avery Dennison Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.8.3 Avery Dennison Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.8.4 Avery Dennison Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Products Offered
11.8.5 Avery Dennison Recent Development
11.9 Adtek Malaysia
11.9.1 Adtek Malaysia Corporation Information
11.9.2 Adtek Malaysia Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.9.3 Adtek Malaysia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.9.4 Adtek Malaysia Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Products Offered
11.9.5 Adtek Malaysia Recent Development
11.10 Cherng Tay Technology
11.10.1 Cherng Tay Technology Corporation Information
11.10.2 Cherng Tay Technology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.10.3 Cherng Tay Technology Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.10.4 Cherng Tay Technology Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Products Offered
11.10.5 Cherng Tay Technology Recent Development
11.12 Makro Rekat Sekawa
11.12.1 Makro Rekat Sekawa Corporation Information
11.12.2 Makro Rekat Sekawa Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.12.3 Makro Rekat Sekawa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.12.4 Makro Rekat Sekawa Products Offered
11.12.5 Makro Rekat Sekawa Recent Development
11.13 Yenom
11.13.1 Yenom Corporation Information
11.13.2 Yenom Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.13.3 Yenom Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.13.4 Yenom Products Offered
11.13.5 Yenom Recent Development
11.14 PT.MORESCO MACRO ADHESIVE
11.14.1 PT.MORESCO MACRO ADHESIVE Corporation Information
11.14.2 PT.MORESCO MACRO ADHESIVE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.14.3 PT.MORESCO MACRO ADHESIVE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.14.4 PT.MORESCO MACRO ADHESIVE Products Offered
11.14.5 PT.MORESCO MACRO ADHESIVE Recent Development
11.15 Tex Year Industries
11.15.1 Tex Year Industries Corporation Information
11.15.2 Tex Year Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.15.3 Tex Year Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.15.4 Tex Year Industries Products Offered
11.15.5 Tex Year Industries Recent Development
11.16 Nan Pao
11.16.1 Nan Pao Corporation Information
11.16.2 Nan Pao Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.16.3 Nan Pao Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.16.4 Nan Pao Products Offered
11.16.5 Nan Pao Recent Development
11.17 Paramelt
11.17.1 Paramelt Corporation Information
11.17.2 Paramelt Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.17.3 Paramelt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.17.4 Paramelt Products Offered
11.17.5 Paramelt Recent Development
12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)
12.1 Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Market Estimates and Projections by Region
12.1.1 Global Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.1.2 Global Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.2 North America Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.1 North America: Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.2 North America: Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.3 North America: Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.3 Europe Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.1 Europe: Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.2 Europe: Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.3 Europe: Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.4 Asia Pacific Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
12.5 Latin America Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.1 Latin America: Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.2 Latin America: Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.3 Latin America: Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.6 Middle East and Africa Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
Continued…..
