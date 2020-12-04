Fri. Dec 4th, 2020

Impact of Covid-19 on Serious Games Market augmented expansion to be registered until 2026 Market players are BreakAway, Ltd., Designing Digitally, Inc.

Garner Insights has added a new report titled, “Global Serious Games Market Professional Report 2020” to its vast repository of research reports. This is a thorough report focused on the current and future prospects of the Global Serious Games Market. The report offers data of previous years along with an in-depth analysis from 2017 to 2022 on the basis of revenue (USD Billion). Besides, the report offers a comprehensive analysis about the factors driving and restraining the growth of the market coupled with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period.

The study gives a clear view on the Global Serious Games Market and includes a detailed competitive scenario and thorough company profile of the key players operating in it. To get a clear idea of the competitive landscape in the market, the report conducts an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces Model, SWOT analysis, and Pestel analysis. The report also provides a market attractiveness analysis, in which the segments and sub-segments are studied on the basis of their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report is segmented as follows:

BreakAway, Ltd., Designing Digitally, Inc., DIGINEXT, IBM Corporation, Intuition, Learning Nexus Ltd, Nintendo Co., Ltd., Promotion Software GmbH, Revelian, Tata Interactive Systems are a few major companies operating in the global Serious Games market.

Major Types of Serious Games covered are:
Enterprises, Consumers

Major Applications of Serious Games covered are:
Healthcare, Aerospace & defense, Government, Education, Retail, Media & Entertainment, Others

The report forecasts revenue growth at all geographic levels, and provides an in-depth analysis of the latest industry trends and development patterns from 2020 to 2029 in each of segments and sub-segments. Some of the major geographies included in the market are given below:

North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the current scenario of the Global Serious Games Market? How is the market going to prosper throughout the next 5 years?
What are the emerging technologies that are going to profit the market?
What is the historical and the current size of the Global Serious Games Market?
Which segments are the fastest growing and the largest in the market? What is their market potential?
What are the driving factors contributing to the market growth during the short, medium, and long term?
What are the lucrative opportunities for the key players in the market?
Which are the key geographies from the investment perspective?
What are the major strategies adopted by the leading players to expand their market shares?
Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Global Serious Games market?
What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of market?

