Global Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market was valued US$ 515.1 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 2090.4 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 19.14 % during forecast period.

Implantable cardiac monitor, also known as implantable loop recorder, is a small insertable device that constantly monitors hearth rhythms. These monitors are considered as the gold standard for estimating the irregular and unexplained arrhythmias.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/25649

Major driving factor behind the market growth is the durability of implantable cardiac monitors. Additionally, implanting a cardiac monitor requires less duration, so less hospital stay and fewer hospital readmission are required. On the other hand, availability of alternative mode of treatments and high expenditures of implantable cardiac monitors is limiting the growth of Implantable Cardiac Monitors market. Also, increasing awareness of devices and treatment options for cardiac disorders will create productive opportunities for the key players in this market.

Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market have met significant development over the recent years and is expected to grow massively during forecast period. Implantable cardiac monitors (ICM) are tiny electrophysiology devices which are used for monitoring a patient’s heart movement for a long period of time. These additionally helping in recognizing arrhythmias. Technology of implantable cardiac monitor can wipe out the necessity for mass outer Holter screen, which needs wire to be connected to a patient. ICM is a framework which is used to monitor heart failure and that prevents hospitalization of patients. ICMs are inserted under the skin of the patient. These monitors help doctors to estimate the health of patient’s by making use of cardiac rhythm. Additionally, these are used for monitoring many cardiovascular issues, for example, atrial fibrillation, heart failure, and signs of recent heart attack.

Two main equipment’s used for cardiac arrhythmias are Electrocardiogram (ECG) and Holter monitor. Usage of ECG monitoring devices and services are increasing rapidly over the past decade. ECG have penetrated into various departments due to its wide use in mobile cardiac outpatient telemetry and currently in data management for electronic medical records (EMR). Growing number of life threatening cardiac diseases are resulting into increase in the demand for ECG monitoring devices and services in hospitals and diagnostics laboratories with the essential and advanced software services. Above-mentioned factors will increase the demand for ECG monitoring devices, data management and services in large integrated healthcare systems.

Atrial Fibrillation cases within the elderly population, preference for catheter ablation, and escalating technological developments are boosting the AF market growth. Atrial fibrillation is a majorly common arrhythmia which results in disturbed cardiac rhythms. In the last twenty years, a higher presence of AF incidences have been witnessed around the globe. The ‘American Heart Association’ stated that about 34 million people were afflicted with AF globally in 2013.

Global Implantable Cardiac Monitors

North America dominates the global implantable cardiac monitor market, due to the high adoption rate of technologically advanced implantable cardiac monitors, presence of highly sophisticated healthcare infrastructure and favorable reimbursement framework, and presence of major players in North America. Implantable cardiac monitors are niche, and this provides major opportunities for companies to enlarge and invest in the region. Similarly, rise in the prevalence of cardiovascular conditions that requires advance monitoring contributes to the demand for implantable cardiac monitors.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/25649

Scope of Global Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market:

Global Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market by Indication:

• Cardiac Arrhythmias

• Atrial Fibrillation

• Epilepsy & Unexplained Falls

Global Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market by End User:

• Hospitals

• Cardiac Center & Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Global Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market by Geography:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operating in the Market Includes:

• Abbott Laboratories

• Biotronik SE & Co. KG

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• Edwards Lifescience Corporation

• General Electric Company

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• LivaNova PLC

• Medtronic plc

• Nihon Kohden Corporation

• Phoenix Heart Center

• Astellas Pharma, Inc.

• Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

• Agilent Technologies, Inc.

• ReliantHeart Inc.

• Abiomed, Inc.

• Basilea Pharmaceutical Ltd.

• Berlin Heart GmbH

• Schiller AG

• Jarvik Heart, Inc

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Implantable Cardiac Monitors Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Implantable Cardiac Monitors Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Implantable Cardiac Monitors Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Implantable Cardiac Monitors Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Implantable Cardiac Monitors by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-implantable-cardiac-monitors-market/25649/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com