Global ENT (Ear, Nose, Throat) Devices Market was valued US$ 19.20 Bn in 2019 and is estimated to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast period.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Increasing incidence of hearing loss, deafness, nasal trauma and throat infections along with rising noise pollution will act as a primary driver for ENT devices market growth. Increase in disposable income and well-established healthcare infrastructure will also account for the increase in ENT (Ear, Nose, Throat) Devices Market.

Education and increased awareness about health and well-being among the general population are also playing a critical role in spurring the demand for hearing aids and diagnostic services globally. Spiraling adoption rates of ENT devices, impairments due to a usage of aesthetic products, increasing awareness among patients and healthcare professionals, and rising trend for nasal correction procedures are anticipated to trigger the growth of the market. Growing adoption of user-friendly material in the manufacturing of these devices is also likely to benefit the market.

ENT devises market is segmented into product, end-user, and region. Based on the product, In 2017, hearing aids accounted for the largest value share in the market. The rising prevalence of hearing loss and disability is translating into greater usage of the latest technologies to allow audiologists to better understand and treat these diseases. Hearing implants are projected to be the fastest growing product segment over the forecast period.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific is anticipated to show the fastest growth over the forecast period due to rising disposable income and presence of a wide base of a target population. Also, rapid urbanization, increasing awareness of ENT diseases will also fuel ENT devices Market in Asia region. Europe has second largest market share due to established healthcare infrastructure and high patient awareness of ENT diseases.

Some of the key players in the ENT devices market are Cochlear Ltd., Sonova Holding AG, Siemens Healthcare, Starkey Laboratories Inc., William Demant Holding A/S, Widex A/S, GN ReSound A/S, Sonic Innovations Inc., Panasonic Corp., Beltone, Rexton Inc., Avada Hearing Care, Miracle-Ear Inc., MED-EL GmbH, Nuear Hearing Aids Inc., Audiosync Inc., Bernafon, American Hearing Systems Inc., Unitron Hearing Inc. and Zounds Inc.

Scope of the Global ENT (Ear, Nose, Throat) Devices Market

Global ENT Devices Market, By product

• Hearing Aids

• Hearing Implants

• Diagnostic Devices

• Surgical Devices

• Nasal Splints

Global ENT Devices Market, by End-User

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Settings

• ENT Clinics

• Home-use

Global ENT Devices Market, by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Key players in the Global ENT Devices Market

• Cochlear Ltd.

• Sonova Holding AG

• Siemens Healthcare

• Starkey Laboratories Inc.

• William Demant Holding A/S

• Widex A/S

• GN ReSound A/S

• Sonic Innovations Inc.

• Panasonic Corp.

• Beltone

• Rexton Inc.

• Avada Hearing Care

• Miracle-Ear Inc.

• MED-EL GmbH

• Nuear Hearing Aids Inc.

• Audiosync Inc.

• Bernafon

• American Hearing Systems Inc.

• Unitron Hearing Inc.

• Zounds Inc.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: ENT (Ear, Nose, Throat) Devices Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global ENT (Ear, Nose, Throat) Devices Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global ENT (Ear, Nose, Throat) Devices Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America ENT (Ear, Nose, Throat) Devices Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe ENT (Ear, Nose, Throat) Devices Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific ENT (Ear, Nose, Throat) Devices Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America ENT (Ear, Nose, Throat) Devices Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue ENT (Ear, Nose, Throat) Devices by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global ENT (Ear, Nose, Throat) Devices Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global ENT (Ear, Nose, Throat) Devices Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global ENT (Ear, Nose, Throat) Devices Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

