Europe Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Blood glucose monitoring, in other words, means testing concentration of glucose within blood also known as glycaemia. Generally, a blood glucose test is done by piercing the fingertip with the help of a needle, post which the blood is collected over a chemically active strip that gives the reading of the glucose amount present within the blood. Manufacturers opt for different systems based on demand and utilities as well.

Blood glucose meters are used for measuring and monitoring glucose level. It is a small device that is portable and can be used anywhere with the only requirement of strips. Advanced versions of these glucose meters also help in determining the type of glucose which further help patients to monitor diabetes in a better way. Cost-efficiency along with the timely availability of data have been other important factors that have led to high demand of blood glucose monitoring machines.

The product, testing type, patient care setting, application, and geography have formed different segments based on which Europe blood glucose monitoring system is divided. On the basis of product, the market has been segmented into self-monitoring and continuous monitoring devices. Self-monitoring devices have held a larger market share with factors as growing health awareness, easier availability of products along faster monitoring of data without the need for any doctors acting as some of the major drivers for this market.

The market has been further divided into the testing type that comprises the fingertip and alternate site testing. Fingertip held a larger market share with more number of people still following the traditional way of testing. It is easier as well and can be done more quickly as compared to alternate sites for diabetes testing. Patient care setting for this market has been dome by taking into consideration homecare and hospitals. Homecare held a larger market share with the growing number of the geriatric population being self-sufficient in monitoring their diabetes. Diabetes 2 have held a larger market share in the application segment as there has been growing awareness about diabetes and advanced medical options available as well.

Europe has some of the largest pharmaceutical companies that are working to deliver advanced glucose monitoring systems for patients. Diabetes is expected to encompass more than 90% of the population across all age group in the next 20 years, which has alarmed the need for bringing a timely diagnosis of this disease.

Key Highlights:

• Europe Blood Glucose Monitoring System market size analysis and forecast

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing the growth of the Europe Blood Glucose Monitoring System market

• Blood Glucose Monitoring System market segmentation on the basis of product, testing type, patient care setting, application, and geography.

• Blood Glucose Monitoring System market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with a contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of a study

• Blood Glucose Monitoring System market analysis and forecast for major countries has been provided.

• Profiling of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies

• Competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Blood Glucose Monitoring System market including competitive developments, investments, and strategic expansion

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get an unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at a country level to get a fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the market value for Europe Blood Glucose Monitoring System market

Some of the key players of the Europe Blood Glucose Monitoring System market include:

• Roche

• Ascensia

• Medtronic

• Ypsomed

• B. Braun Melsungen

• Sanofi

• Abbott Laboratories

• Merck

• Bayer

• Astra Zeneca

Key Target Audience:

• Blood glucose monitoring systems and related devices manufacturers

• Hospitals, diagnostic centers, homecare service providers, and medical colleges

• Teaching hospitals and academic medical centers

• Suppliers and distributors of blood glucose monitoring systems

• Government bodies or municipal corporations

Scope of the Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market Report:

The research report segments Europe Blood Glucose Monitoring System market based on product, testing site, patient care setting, application and geography.

Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market, By Product:

• Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Systems

• Blood Glucose meters

• Testing strips

• Lancets & Lancing Devices

• Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems

• Sensors

• Transmitters

• Receivers

Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market, By Testing Site:

• Fingertip testing

• Alternate Site Testing

Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market, By Patient Care Setting:

• Self/Home Care

• Hospital & Clinics

Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market, By Application:

• Type 2 Diabetes

• Type 1 Diabetes

• Gestational Diabetes

Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market, By Geography:

• Europe

• UK

• Germany

• Russia

• Italy

• France

• Spain

• Others

Geographic Analysis

• Breakdown of UK Blood Glucose Monitoring System market

• Breakdown of Germany Blood Glucose Monitoring System market

• Breakdown of Russia Blood Glucose Monitoring System market

• Breakdown of Italy Blood Glucose Monitoring System market

• Breakdown of France Blood Glucose Monitoring System market

• Breakdown of Spain Blood Glucose Monitoring System market

• Breakdown of Others Blood Glucose Monitoring System market

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Europe Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Scope

2.3. Data Sources

3. MARKET VARIABLES SCOPE

3.1. Market Segmentation Scope

3.2. Market Driver Analysis

3.3. Market Restraint Analysis

3.4. Penetration Growth Prospect Mapping

3.5. Market SWOT Analysis, By Factor (political legal, economic and technological)

3.6. Porter’s Five Forces Industry Analysis

3.7. Market Value Chain Analysis

