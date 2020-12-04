Global Transplant Diagnostics Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 7.8% during forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Global Transplant Diagnostics Market Drivers and Restrains

Transplant diagnostics helps in checking the histocompatibility between patient and donor, which further reduces the chances of organ rejection thereby increasing the reliability of the organ transplantation. The diagnostics devices help to find out the various markers found on the outer surface of cells which regulate the recognition and rejection of foreign body.

Technological advancements, rising incidence of chronic diseases, and increased R&D activities are key factors driving the global Transplant Diagnostics market. Increasing awareness programs about transplantation by pharmaceutical companies is a major practice witnessed in the U.S., which is projected to drive the transplant diagnostic market in the U.S. during the forecast period. Organ shortage for transplant procedures, challenges in sequencing HLA, treatment cost and lack of awareness are considered to be the major restraint to global market.

Global Transplant Diagnostics Market Key segmentation

Global Transplant Diagnostics Market is segmented by Type and Technology. By type, the market is categorized into solid organ, stem cell, and soft tissue transplantation. Further Solid organ segment is sub-divided in to Lung Transplantation, Liver Transplantation, Kidney Transplantation and Heart Transplantation. The solid organ transplantation segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018.

Increasing number of solid organ transplantation procedures, supportive government regulations to enhance organ donations across major healthcare markets, and rising number of chronic diseases/disorders that leads to transplantation are the key factors supporting the growth of the market for solid organ transplantation. Based on technology, the market is segmented in to Molecular Assays and Non-Molecular Assays. Molecular assay segment is further sub-categorized in to Sequencing-Based Molecular Assays and PCR-Based Molecular Assays. The molecular assay technology segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of this market thanks to increasing capital for the development of advanced transplant diagnostics products.

Global Transplant Diagnostics Market Regional Analysis

By region, the global transplant diagnostic market has been categorized as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America holds largest share of global Transplant Diagnostics market in terms of revenue during forecast period. Because of rapid increase in geriatric population, high adoption rate of transplantation technique for cancer, and rise in incidence of kidney disorders among geriatric population in the U.S. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

China dominated the transplant diagnostic market in Asia Pacific whereas the market in India is estimated to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing awareness as well as affordability of transplantation procedures are factors responsible for growth of transplant diagnostic market in the Asia Pacific.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Transplant Diagnostics Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Transplant Diagnostics Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Transplant Diagnostics Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Transplant Diagnostics Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Transplant Diagnostics Market make the report investor’s guide.

Global Transplant Diagnostics Market by Type

• Solid Organ Transplantation

• Soft Tissue Transplantation

• Stem Cell Transplantation

Global Transplant Diagnostics Market Technology

• Molecular Assays

• Non-Molecular Assays

Global Transplant Diagnostics Market End User

• Hospitals & Transplant Centers

• Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes

• Independent Reference Laboratories

• Diagnostic Applications

Key players operating on Global Transplant Diagnostics Market

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.,

• Illumina, Inc.,

• F. Hoffmann La-Roche AG.,

• Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

• Qiagen N.V.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.,

• Siemens Healthineers (Siemens AG),

• Becton,

• Dickinson, and Company,

• Immucor, Inc.,

• Qiagen N.V.,

• Illumina, Inc.,

• Agilent Technologies

