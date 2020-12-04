Global Picture Archiving Communications System Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.50 % during a forecast period.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of the market leader, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Picture archiving and communication systems (PACS) is an imaging technology, which provides effective storage and easy access to images from various modalities like ultrasound, X-ray plain film (PF), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), nuclear medicine, computed tomography (CT),) etc. Global Picture Archiving Communications System Market, Dynamics: An increase in the use of diagnostics imaging and the adoption of picture archiving communications systems in medical facilities are expected to drive growth in the global market. In the current market scenario, diagnostic centers, small hospitals, and clinics are focusing on their purchases of specialized PACS tools because of the more common usage of advanced scanners and CT.

Also, the integration of radiology information systems (RIS) and picture archiving communications are assisting hospitals to store, manage, and retrieve huge volumes of medical image data. Moreover, government initiatives encourage healthcare IT adoption. The usage of picture archiving communications system for a detailed and accurate evaluation of patient’s health is also boosting the market growth. With increasing government initiatives, the wide acceptance of connected healthcare solutions like PACS, electronic health records are expected to improve the overall quality of healthcare services across the globe. On the other hand, lack of standardized procedures, the complexity of PACS technology, and high installation and operating costs are expected to limit the growth in the global picture archiving and communication systems (PACS) market. Besides, a security concern related to the integration and transmission of medical images and patient data is also expected to hamper the market growth across the globe. Global Picture Archiving Communications System Market, Segment Analysis: The Cloud-based segment is expected to contribute XX% share in the global picture archiving communications system market.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/65201

A cloud-based Picture archiving and communication system solution is an online process, which is helping to store patient data and digital images. In a cloud-based picture archiving and communication system solution, patient data files are transferred and stored in the cloud. The cloud-based solutions offer benefits such as users can access the patient data anywhere, and anytime. The Cloud-based PACS employ dynamic provisioning that permits to grow with the hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, and other sectors. Global Picture Archiving Communications System Market, Regional Analysis: North America held the XX% share in the 2019 and is projected to contribute XX% share in the global picture archiving communications system market during the forecast period. The rise in demand for early diagnosis, the prevalence of chronic diseases, well-developed technology, high healthcare expenditure, and the presence of leading players are some of the prominent drivers behind the growth of the North America picture archiving communications system market. Global Picture Archiving Communications System Market, Competitive Analysis: Some of the prominent key players in picture archiving communications system market are setting their sights on opportunities in developing economies to increase the significant competitive gains. They are also offering cost analysis to hospitals and clinics to make the integration seamless. Top key players are working continuously on the development of the design and operational capabilities, which helps to address integration hassles for healthcare systems.

New market key players have emphasized on expanding post-sale services. Several companies are looking to gain a competitive edge in their business models that can help to hospitals and clinics for making EMR/EHRs and health information exchanges. The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Picture Archiving Communications System Market including all the stakeholders of the industry.

The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market has been presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Picture Archiving Communications System Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Picture Archiving Communications System Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Picture Archiving Communications System Market make the report investor’s guide.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/65201

Scope of the Global Picture Archiving Communications System Market

Global Picture Archiving Communications System Market, By Component

• Hardware  Access Devices  Peripherals  Servers  Storage Devices  Networking Devices • Software • Services  Consulting  Implementation Services  Post Sales & Maintenance Services  Training Services

Global Picture Archiving Communications System Market, By Type

• Cardiology Pacs (C-Pacs) • Dental Pacs • Oncology Pacs • Others

Global Picture Archiving Communications System Market, By Imaginary Type

• X-RAY • MRI • CT • Ultrasound • Nuclear Imaging

Global Picture Archiving Communications System Market, By Delivery Mode

• Licensed Enterprise (On-Premises) Mode • Web Hosted (On-Demand) Delivery Mode • Cloud-Based (Saas) Delivery Mode

Global Picture Archiving Communications System Market, By Region

• North America • Europe • Asia Pacific • Middle East & Africa • South America

Key players operating in Global Picture Archiving Communications System Market

• Agfa Healthcare • Avreo • Brit Systems • Scimage, Inc. • Ge Healthcare • Infinitt • Mckesson • Merge Healthcare • Pacshealth, Llc

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Picture Archiving Communications System Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Picture Archiving Communications System Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Picture Archiving Communications System Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Picture Archiving Communications System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Picture Archiving Communications System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Picture Archiving Communications System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Picture Archiving Communications System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Picture Archiving Communications System by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Picture Archiving Communications System Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Picture Archiving Communications System Market Segment by Application

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Picture Archiving Communications System Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-picture-archiving-communications-system-market/65201/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com