Global Medical Device Connectivity Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 26.10 % during a forecast period.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of the market leader, market followers, and market disrupters in the report and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Medical device connectivity helps to reduce healthcare costs. Medical device connectivity permits the remote monitoring of chronic diseases like diabetes and high blood pressure.

Global Medical Device Connectivity Market, Dynamics:

The health care and life sciences industries are transforming from reactive and largely episodic models to proactive digitally enabled models, which can deliver better value for patients. An introduction of the disruptive technologies is changing ways of working across the healthcare sector. A series of technological and cultural revolutions are accessing technology and people to be better connected, which is leading to the development of a network of connected, smart devices and objects. Big data, AI, mobile applications, 3D printing, advanced sensors, and other technologies are expected to create new opportunities for key players, which are operating in the global medical device connectivity market.

An integration of connected medical devices into established care pathways is challenging and needs significant cooperation from multiple stakeholders to work successfully. Cross-industry collaborations are playing a vital role in bridging gaps in expertise and creating solutions, which deliver clinical, operational, and financial value. Cost-effective and purposefully designed, technology-enabled health care solutions are expected to improve the well-being of millions of people.

The adoption of connected medical devices is increasing for home healthcare because of the introduction of technologies like mobile health. The connected medical devices are sending alerts to physicians or concerned people in case of a healthcare emergency. The Medical device connectivity system also reduces the number of nursing hours and offers enhanced operational efficiency of the healthcare staff. It can provide optimal patient care in less time and serve a greater number of patients.

On the other hand, some of the concerns regarding with security issues and high initial costs are expected to limit the global medical device connectivity market growth.

Global Medical Device Connectivity Market, Segment Analysis:

The hybrid technologies segment is expected to contribute XX% share in the global medical device connectivity market. The growth in the market by technology segment is attributed to the high demand for network bandwidth management and network visibility within health setups, demand for scalability, and adoption of connected smart devices. An increase in demand for hybrid technologies in hospitals and home care settings is expected to boost market growth.

The hospitals segment is expected to contribute XX% share in the global medical device connectivity market. The growth in the market is attributed to the large patient volume, purchasing power of hospitals to buy innovative medical device connectivity solutions, and increasing focus on offering high-quality patient care and safety. Hospitals and small practices are looking for medical device data to be more interoperable, complete, standardized, and accurate to improve clinical outcomes and patient safety. Hospitals often employ hundreds of customizations to make EHRs user-friendly and have multiple connecting systems, which helps to increase the complexity of sharing information.

Global Medical Device Connectivity Market, Regional Analysis:

North America region is estimated to contribute XX% share in the global medical device connectivity market. The maximum share in the market is attributed to the presence of highly developed healthcare infrastructure in the US and Canada. The existence of the prominent key players like GE Healthcare, capsule technologies, inc, Cerner corporation and Hill-Rom Holdings Inc and growing adoption of EHR and health information exchange systems in healthcare organizations are expected to boost the regional market growth during the forecast period.

Global Medical Device Connectivity Market, Competitive Analysis:

Some of the key players are already utilising the sophistication of connected medical devices, interoperability across health care organizations. Some companies are also using their IoMT ecosystems to aggregate data and offer consultative services and predictive analytics. The MedTech companies from start-ups to corporates are reinventing themselves to remain competitive in the global market. New strategies are required to harness data, which are provided by the digitally enabled product. It will make their business and operating models sustainable.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Medical Device Connectivity Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Medical Device Connectivity Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Medical Device Connectivity Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Medical Device Connectivity Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Medical Device Connectivity Market

Global Medical Device Connectivity Market, By Component

• Medical Device Connectivity Solutions

 Medical Device Integration

 Interface Devices

 Connectivity Hubs

 Telemetry Systems

• Medical Device Connectivity Services

 Support and Maintenance

 Implementation and Integration

 Training

 Consulting

Global Medical Device Connectivity Market, By Technology

• Wired Technologies

• Wireless Technologies

• Hybrid Technologies

Global Medical Device Connectivity Market, By End User

• Hospitals

• Home Healthcare Centers

• Diagnostic and Imaging Centers

• Ambulatory Care Centers

Global Medical Device Connectivity Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Medical Device Connectivity Market

• Lantronix

• Infosys

• S3 Connected Health

• Iatric Systems, Inc.

• Silex Technology, Inc.

• True Process

• Medicollector Llc

• Cerner Corporation

• Capsule Technologies, Inc.

• GE Healthcare

• Koninklijke Philips

• Medtronic Plc

• Ihealth Labs Inc.

• Cisco Systems

• Bridge-Tech Medical, Inc.

• Digi International Inc.

• Te Connectivity

• Spectrum Medical Ltd.

• Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

• Masimo Corporation

