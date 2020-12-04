Global autonomous robot market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of ~14% during the forecast period.

The report study has analysed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition

An autonomous robot is a machine that is used to perform tasks or behaviours with a high degree of autonomy. Autonomous robotics is generally referred to as a subfield of robotics, information engineering, and artificial intelligence. Autonomous robots sense their surrounding environment by using several technologies such as cameras, laser scanners, microphones, spectrometers, and force-torque sensors.

Market Dynamics

A Surge in the demand for advanced automation solutions for various industrial applications is the major driving factor behind the growth of the market. The growing demand for autonomous robots in fields such as household maintenance for cleaning, spaceflight, delivering goods, and services and for wastewater treatments and rising requirement autonomous robots to drive supply chain innovation are expected to improve fast growth at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The lockdowns in various countries across the globe due to COVID- 19 pandemic has created a huge demand for food and goods deliveries, which lead to the increasing demand for delivery robots, which is further making more demand of autonomous robots in the global market. The Autonomous robot provides some benefits such as increasing efficiency and productivity, reduced error, re-work, and risk rates, improved safety for employees in high-risk work environments and ability to perform various tasks are ultimately propelling the growth of the market.

However, high cost and a higher risk of malfunction and failure of delivery autonomous robots during delivery operations are major restraining factors that could hamper the growth of the market. Also, the complexity of robot design and break down of the autonomous processes could hinder the growth of market.

Global Autonomous Robot Market: Segmentation Analysis

By type, the adaptive robot segment is witnessing fast growth at CAGR of XX%. The growing adoption of these autonomous robots for various industrial applications is attributed to the growth of the market. Adaptive robots are mainly equipped with control systems and sensors. They can sense process variables, environmental conditions, and other parameters associated with a given task. Increasing demand for these robots in applications such as medical, aerospace, house-hold applications, manufacturing industrial areas, and consumer goods is driving the growth of market.

By product, the delivery robot segment is projected to witness fast growth at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Delivery robots are an advanced technology-based autonomous robot which is manufactured to cover short-distance deliveries of small orders. They are used to perform the job of the human delivery personnel. Growing global e-commerce market, increasing production and adoption of delivery robots such as drone delivery robots and 4 or 6 wheeled delivery robots and rising investment by robot manufacturing companies in the production of delivery robots to accomplish people’s demand such as scheduled and immediate delivery are major factors that are driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, growing demand autonomous delivery robots during this COVID-19 pandemic to avoid human contact while delivering an order is further expected to improve the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Global Autonomous Robot Market: Regional Analysis

Region-wise, North America held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to continue its dominance at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The US and Canada are major key contributors behind the growth of the market. The growth is attributed to growing technological advancement in robotics automation systems and the rising demand for autonomous robots from the logistics and automotive industry.

Growing adoption of industrial automation, the massive presence of start-ups and manufacturers, surging demand of autonomous delivery robots in the food and beverage industry, and in the healthcare industry to deliver medicines are driving the growth of the market in the region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Autonomous Robot Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Autonomous Robot Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Autonomous Robot Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Autonomous Robot Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Autonomous Robot Market

Global Autonomous Robot Market, By Type

• Programmable

• Non-programmable

• Adaptive

• Intelligent

Global Autonomous Robot Market, By Product

• Delivery Robots

• Research and education mobile robots

• Others

Global Autonomous Robot Market, By Industry

• Forest & Agriculture

• Industrial & Manufacturing

• Logistics & Warehouse

• Mining & Minerals

• Automotive

• Food and Beverage

• Others

Global Autonomous Robot Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa

Global Autonomous Robot Market, Key Players

• Aethon Inc

• Aviation Industry Corporation of China, Ltd

• Bluefin Robotics

• Cimcorp Automation, Ltd

• Clearpath Robotics Inc.

• Fetch Robotics, Inc.

• Gecko Systems Intl. Corp.

• Hi Tech Robotics Systemz Ltd.

• Locus Robotics

• Oceaneering International, Inc.

• SAAB

• Seegrid Corporation

• Vecna Technologies, Inc

• Mobile Industrial Robots Ap

• SMP Robotics

