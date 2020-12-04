Global Corporate Wellness market size was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 8.5% from 2020 to 2027, reaching US$ XX Bn.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

As per the scope, corporate wellness refers to initiatives that are intended to help and encourage a holistic approach to employee wellbeing by making an organizational culture of health. Also, advantages provided by wellness programs contain improved productivity, enhanced health outcomes, and boosts employee engagement. e.g., UK based BetterSpace program is presented to protect and improve employee’s mental health in all possible conditions. Therefore, the above-mentioned factors prove helpful for the corporate wellness industry growth. The global corporate wellness market is driven by rising awareness regarding employee health and wellbeing. Several businesses and enterprises in different industry verticals have started executing wellness programs for their workers, are boosting the demand for corporate wellness solutions in the coming years. However, the slow adoption of wellness programs in many companies is restraining the market growth at the global level.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/65215

Based on the category, the organization/employer segment has led the corporate wellness market in 2019 and is estimated to generate more than US$ XX Mn market revenue by 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. The service providers provide in-house as well as outsourced health management services for large as well as small scale corporations. The trend of on-site fitness that contains yoga and meditation are becoming popular. Thus, the fitness and nutrition consultants’ segment is expected to witness a growth rate of XX% during the forecast period owing to increasing awareness regarding secured healthcare. Healthcare consultants offer various components including exercise, nutrition coupled with character strength and behavioral health. Many programs provide various solutions dependent upon individual health status, thereby augments segmental growth.

Geographically, the corporate wellness market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held the prominent market share of XX% in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ Mn by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. Thanks to the presence of corporate wellness providers, changing lifestyles along with the growing incidence of chronic diseases (cardiovascular diseases, obesity, and diabetes), increasing expenditure on healthcare, and rising adoption of wellness activities in the US and Canada. According to the RAND employer survey, almost 50% of the employers in the U.S. provide wellness programs to their staff. Larger employers provide more complex wellness initiatives. The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a high CAGR of XX% during the forecast period owing to growing awareness about corporate wellness programs. Also, the rising number of working professionals coupled with high adoption for such programs raises regional growth. Increasing initiatives for maintaining and securing employee mental health emerging countries will fuel the regional market growth.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Corporate Wellness Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Corporate Wellness Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Corporate Wellness Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Corporate Wellness Market make the report investor’s guide.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/65215

Scope of the Global Corporate Wellness Market:

Global Corporate Wellness Market, by Service:

• Fitness

• Health risk assessment

• Health screening

• Nutrition and weight management

• Smoking cessation

• Stress management

• Others

Global Corporate Wellness Market, by Category:

• Fitness and nutrition consultants

• Organizations/employers

• Psychological therapists

Global Corporate Wellness Market, by End Users:

• Small-scale organizations

• Medium-scale organizations

• Large-scale organizations

• Others

Global Corporate Wellness Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global Corporate Wellness Market, Major Players:

• Central Corporate Wellness

• ComPsych

• EXOS

• Marino Wellness

• Privia Health

• Provant Health Solutions

• Virgin Pulse

• Vitality Group

• Wellness Corporate Solutions

• Wellsource, Inc.

• SOL Wellness

• Truworth Health Technologies Pvt. Ltd

• Sodexo Group

• Bupa Wellness Pty Ltd

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Corporate Wellness Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Corporate Wellness Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Corporate Wellness Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Corporate Wellness Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Corporate Wellness Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Corporate Wellness Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Corporate Wellness Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Corporate Wellness by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Corporate Wellness Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Corporate Wellness Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Corporate Wellness Market Size Forecast (2019-2027)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Corporate Wellness Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-corporate-wellness-market/65215/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com