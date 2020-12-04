Global Telehandler market size was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 4.3% from 2020 to 2027, reaching US$ XX Mn.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/65220

Telehandlers are lift trucks utilized generally to lift and transfer heavy materials like crates, container goods, and other such components, to short distances. The global telehandler market is driven by the rising use in the agriculture sector, augmented investment in the infrastructure industry, and the utilization of telehandlers for solid waste recycling and management plants. Rising demand for technologically advanced systems in construction machinery owing to a high rate of productivity is also projected to impel the market growth in the forecast period. However, the high price of raw materials and the rising trend of adoption of forklift are restraining the market growth at the global level. A rise in the adoption of green logistics solutions is expected to create beneficial opportunities for the key player in the market during the forecast period.

Based on the end-user, the telehandler market is segmented into construction, mining, agriculture, and others. The construction segment has led the telehandler market in 2019 and is estimated to generate more than US$ XX Mn market revenue by 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. Owing to the thriving construction sector around the world, particularly in developing countries. Moreover, the launch of several new projects in developed countries is anticipated to propel the telehandler market during the forecast period.

Geographically, the telehandler market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held the prominent market share of XX% in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ Mn by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. Thanks to the presence of major market players in the region. Europe held the second-largest market share of XX% in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period owing to development in the construction industry and the increase in real estate investments.

The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a high CAGR of XX% during the forecast period due to a significant number of ongoing infrastructure and advancement projects in China and India. The fast-developing countries, particularly East Asian economies will drive the development-related projects for transportation, infrastructure, and airports. This boosts the demand for compact and robust telehandlers in Asian countries. Several telehandler manufacturers are established their base in the Asia Pacific, which boosts the telehandler market growth. For instance, in March 2019, JCB financed US$ 91.7 Mn in Gujarat, India to fulfill the increasing demand for construction equipment.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Telehandler Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Telehandler Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Telehandler Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Telehandler Market make the report investor’s guide.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/65220

Scope of the Global Telehandler Market:

Global Telehandler Market, by Product type:

• Compact telehandler

• Large telehandler

Global Telehandler Market, by End Users:

• Construction

• Mining

• Agriculture

• Others

Global Telehandler Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global Telehandler Market, Major Players:

• Wacker Neuson SE,

• Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd.

• Terex Corporation

• Liebherr Group

• Manitou Group

• J.C. Bamford Excavators Ltd.

• Linamar Corporation

• Caterpillar

• CNH Industrial

• Oshkosh Corporation

• Haulotte Group,

• Merlo S.p.A.

• Deere & Company

• Bobcat Company

• Sennebogen

• AB Volvo

• Komatsu Ltd

• Pettibone Traverse Lift, LLC

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Telehandler Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Telehandler Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Telehandler Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Telehandler Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Telehandler Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Telehandler Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Telehandler Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Telehandler by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Telehandler Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Telehandler Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Telehandler Market Size Forecast (2019-2027)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Telehandler Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-telehandler-market/65220/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com