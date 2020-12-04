Global Jaw Crusher market size was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 7% from 2020 to 2027, reaching US$ XX Mn.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Jaw crusher is hardcore equipment that significantly utilized for crushing large-sized rocks into smaller rocks, rock dust, or gravel. Accessibility of various sizes and capacities of jaw crushers has positively impacted the market growth. Also, jaw crushers are helpful to utilize and simple to maintain due to its simple structure. They can be modified according to employer necessity that makes them the most favorite choice for crushing than other categories of crushers. Jaw crusher finds its key application in metallurgy, construction & demolition, mining, water conservation, waste management.

The global jaw crusher market is driven by the increased demand in the mining sector in the developing market and growth of the construction industry. However, variance in the costs of spare parts & other crude materials, limited capacity of feeders, high noise & vibrations during operation, and lower productivity are restraining the market growth at the global level. Inventions and developments in technologies like IoT, industrial automation, and Industry 4.0 are expected to create beneficial opportunities for the key player in the market during the forecast period. Low availability of talented labor to operate and maintain jaw crushers are the major challenge for the Jaw Crusher market in the near future.

Based on the end-user industry, the construction segment has led the Jaw Crusher market in 2019 and is estimated to generate more than US$ XX Mn market revenue by 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. Owing to the several ongoing construction projects in developing economies. The rise in real estate investments and the development in the construction of non-residential (heavy industrial, institutional and commercial, engineering) and residential, lead to the demand for jaw crusher equipment across the world. But, the mining segment is expected to witness a growth rate of XX% during the forecast period. The mining industry has been recovering from one of its difficult periods in the past decade. The market instability and the decline in goods prices have also generated a new trend, where cost-cutting, automation, and operational efficiency have become vital. This slowdown of the industry has produced potential opportunities for key companies to reorganize their offerings and incorporate smart practices to offer optimized and sustainable solutions to clients.

Geographically, the Jaw Crusher market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held the prominent market share of XX% in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ Mn by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. Thanks to a strong contribution to the technologically innovative machinery and a large presence of well-established crushing equipment manufacturers in the region. The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a high CAGR of XX% during the forecast period thanks to the constant technological innovation and increasing mineral resource exploitation. Increasing government initiatives and investments in transportation infrastructure and a rise in construction & infrastructure activities are fueling the market growth in the Asia Pacific. Fast economic development in the developing regions of Asia Pacific such as China, and India, well impel the market growth.

The report covers the recent development in the market for the global Jaw Crusher market e.g., in September 2019, Metso Corporation introduced a new range of crusher wear parts that confirms smooth crushing operations and offers optimum balance among performance, secured fit, and affordability.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Jaw Crusher Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Jaw Crusher Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Jaw Crusher Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Jaw Crusher Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Jaw Crusher Market:

Global Jaw Crusher Market, by Product Type:

• Single Toggle Jaw crusher

• Double Toggle Jaw crusher

Global Jaw Crusher Market, by Pivoting Position:

• Universal

• Blake

• Dodge

Global Jaw Crusher Market, by End-user Industry:

• Manufacturing

• Construction

• Demolition

• Mining

• Aggregate

• Waste Recycling

• Industrial

Global Jaw Crusher Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global Jaw Crusher Market, Major Players:

• McLanahan Corporation

• Thyssenkrupp

• Sandvik Construction

• Metso Corporation

• Shanghai SANME Mining Machinery Corporation

• Wirtgen Group

• Retsch GmbH

• FLSmidth

• Henan Dewo Machinery

• Westpro Machinery

• H-E-Parts International

• AUBEMA MASCHINENFABRIK GMBH

• Henan Hongxing Mining Machinery

• Maruti Jaw Crusher

