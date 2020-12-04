Global wearable display market size was US$ ~1.52 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 6.68 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 20.33% during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition

A wearable display is a display technology that is used in smart wearable electronic devices. These wearable devices are worn close to or on the surface of the skin and then collect and deliver information about their surroundings. For this purpose, wearable display devices use wireless network connections.

Market Dynamics

A growing market for consumer electronics products and continuous technological advancements in display technology are major driving factors behind the growth of the market. Increasing demand of smart wearable devices such as smartwatches, smart glasses, smart bands, and others, increased use of OLED display technology in smart devices, a surge in the adoption of AR & VR devices such as HMDs, rising demand for energy-efficient display panels and growing adoption of wearable technology for applications in healthcare, sports, navigation systems, and advanced textile sectors are expected to improve the growth of the market during the forecast period. The Wearable display offers some benefits such as better contrast, wide viewing angle and lower power consumption are ultimately propelling the growth of the market.

However, high costs associated with wearable display devices and wearable devices can have health risks which could hamper the growth of the market. Also, there are some security and privacy concerns regarding wearable devices that could hinder the growth of the market.

Global Wearable Display Market: Segmentation Analysis

By product type, smart glasses, and head-mounted display (HMD) segments are projected to witness fast growth at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. A head-mounted display is an electronic display device that is usually worn on the head and is a wearable display that reflects projected images and allows a user to see through it. Growing adoption of these HMDs for applications such as engineering, medical and research, gaming and video, virtual cinema, sports, training and simulation, and military and government applications are expected to improve the growth of the market during the forecast period. Increasing demand of augmented reality and virtual reality devices is further driving the growth of market. Additionally, increasing the requirement of smart wearable glasses for security and healthcare applications is impelling the growth of the market.

By display technology, the OLED segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. In recent years OLED display technology has emerged as the leading display technology for wearable devices owing to its benefits such as low power consumption and high image quality. The growing use of OLED display technology in various electronics products by smart wearable devices manufacturing companies is driving the growth of the market. For instance, Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active 2 is a Tizen OS-based smartwatch that features either a 1.2″ 360×360 or 1.4″ 360×360 round Super AMOLED displays.

Global Wearable Display Market: Regional Analysis

Region-wise, the Asia pacific held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The economies such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea are major key contributors behind the growth of market. The growth is attributed to the growing market for consumer electronics products across the region. High adoption of smart wearable devices like smartwatch, smart glasses, smart bands in high populous countries like China and India are driving the growth of the market.

High disposable incomes of consumers, growing technological advancements in display technology by leading market players, and increasing demand for HMDs for various applications are further propelling the growth of the market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Wearable Display Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Wearable Display Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Wearable Display Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Wearable Display Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Wearable Display Market

Global Wearable Display Market, By Product Type

• Smart Bands/Activity Trackers

• Smartwatches

• Smart Glasses

• Head-Mounted Displays

• Others

Global Wearable Display Market, By Display Technology

• LED-Backlit LCD

• OLED

Global Wearable Display Market, By Panel

• Rigid

• Flexible

• Microdisplay

Global Wearable Display Market, By Industry

• Consumer Electronics

• Gaming & Entertainment

• Military & Defense

• Healthcare

• Enterprise & Industry

• Commercial

• Others

Global Wearable Display Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Global Wearable Display Market, Key Players

• Samsung Electronics

• LG Display

• AU Optronics

• Japan Display

• Sharp

• BOE Technology

• Tianma Microelectronics

• Kopin

• Truly Semiconductors

• eMagin Corporation

• Hannstar Display

• Varitronix International

• TCL Display Technology

• Yunnan OLiGHTEK

• Lumus Vision

