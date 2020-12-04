Global Lithium Mining Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to grow US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Overview:

Lithium Mining is a method used for obtaining metal from several sources, like brines and hard rocks. It is the lightest metal and solid element found in nature. Also, its high energy density, thermal resistance, long durability, and minimal maintenance are the important trends and factors prompting the market positively. Thus, they are used in numerous applications, like batteries, glass, grease, air conditioning equipment, and others.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/65242

Market Dynamics:

Growth in the use of lithium in air treatment applications is a key driver for the global lithium market. Lithium is used in cooling, dehumidification, and air regeneration applications. Shopping malls, hospitals, and other institutional facilities often employ absorption chillers as their source of air conditioning. Lithium chloride is used for dehumidification purposes. Large areas, which must operate without humidity use lithium chloride to absorb moisture.

The demand for lithium for air regeneration applications is also increasing. Space vehicles, submarines & miners, safety devices, etc., hold systems to remove carbon dioxide from the human exhaust. The non-reversible reaction of anhydrous lithium hydroxide with carbon dioxide results in the efficient removal of carbon dioxide.

On the other hand, the mining industry extracts a large amount of groundwater, causing damage to the ecosystem. Processing of lithium mining includes evaporation of brines and washing the mineral with sodium carbonate in large-scale polyvinyl chloride (PVC)-lined shallow ponds, which leads to water pollution.

Lithium, due to its alkaline properties, is highly corrosive and reacts with water. Breathing lithium dust or alkaline lithium compounds adversely affect the respiratory tracts and prolonged exposure to lithium causes health issues, like pulmonary edema.

Market Segmentation:

By source, the brines source segment has observed a noteworthy growth because of its efficient and cost-effective process. Thanks to its economic nature, the producers in many countries have developed their brine or acquire raw materials from numerous producers. Also, the demand for brine source producing lithium is set to dominate the market over the forecast period.

According to the application, the batteries segment is expected to grow at a significant rate because of the wide consumption of the metal in the production of lithium-ion (Li-Ion) batteries, hybrid & electric vehicles (H/EVs), energy storage systems, and others. Likewise, the demand for the metal in greases, ceramic glass, and air-conditioning equipment are expected to drive the market thanks to its reduced weight and improved strength offered by the product.

Region-wise, Asia Pacific holds the largest market share of the market, thanks to the growing adoption of lightweight metal in batteries, glass, grease, air conditioning equipment, and others. The batteries segment holds the major portion and is expected to continue its dominance in the market because of extraordinary features offered by the metal such as high efficiency, energy density, and other characteristics. Therefore, countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India are the major players in this market.

The North American region is growing considerably because of the growing production of lithium-ion batteries in electrical & electronics industries. It is expected that growing investments in the end-use industries is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. The growing consumption of the metal in glass, grease, and air conditioning equipment segments has boosted the growth in countries, such as the U.S, Canada, and Mexico to achieve a stunning growth in the market because they deliver unique lightweight, thermal resistance, and high standard performance to the product.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Lithium Mining Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Lithium Mining Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Lithium Mining Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Lithium Mining Market make the report investor’s guide.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/65242

Scope of the Global Lithium Mining Market

Global Lithium Mining Market, By Source

• Brines

• Hard Rocks

Global Lithium Mining Market, By Type

• Lithium Hydroxide

• Lithium Carbonate

Global Lithium Mining Market, By Application

• Batteries

• Glass

• Grease

• Air Conditioning Equipment

• Others

Global Lithium Mining Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Lithium Mining Market

• Albemarle Corporation

• SQM

• Talison Lithium

• FMC Corporation

• Tianqi Lithium Corporation

• Jiangxi Ganfeng

• Orocorbe Limited Pty Ltd

• Nordic Mining ASA

• LITHIUM AMERICAS

• MGX Minerals Inc.

• Nemaska Lithium

• Galaxy Resources Limited

• Wealth Minerals Ltd.

• Others

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Lithium Mining Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Lithium Mining Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Lithium Mining Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Lithium Mining Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Lithium Mining Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Lithium Mining Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Lithium Mining Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Lithium Mining by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Lithium Mining Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Lithium Mining Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Lithium Mining Market Size Forecast (2019-2027)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Lithium Mining Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-lithium-mining-market/65242/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com