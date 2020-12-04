Global Cardiac Imaging Software Market size was valued US$ XX Mn. in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at XX% from 2019 to 2027, reaching nearly US$ 734.9 Mn.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Definition:

Cardiac diseases are one of the heart-related difficulties that have resulted in numerous deaths around the world and are growing the passing years. The cardiac imaging software aids in detecting issues with imaging equipment and eliminates cardiac MRI and ultrasound because of its extensive process.

Market Dynamics:

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of the global and regional market for cardiac imaging software with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions. Cardiac imaging software aids in evaluating the complete heart functions and anatomy of a human body. According to the W.H.O., nearly 17.9 million people die every year from CVD and are the number one cause of death worldwide. The need for imaging software that can show structural and functional change of the heart which can be further studied and contemplated to ascertain irregularities and its causes is fueling the market growth for cardiac imaging software.

The diseases that can be diagnosed by such software are various for instance cerebrovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, coronary heart disease, rheumatic heart disease, congenital heart disease, pulmonary embolism, and deep vein thrombosis. So, the demand for cardiac imaging is accelerating. However, factors like lack of diagnostic systems, low healthcare expenditure in some regions could hinder the growth of the global cardiac imaging software market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

The report will provide an accurate prediction of the contribution of the various segments to the growth of the cardiac imaging software market size. Based on end-user, the hospital & clinic segment is expected to grow at the highest XX% CAGR during the forecast period. The rising number of emergency admissions in hospitals and the increasing number of surgeries performed each year has contributed to the market share.

Region-wise Analysis:

North America’s cardiac imaging software market was valued at US$ XX Mn. in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of US$ XX Mn. by 2027, with a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. North America was observed to be the largest market owing to easy accessibility to modern diagnostic, updated reimbursement policies, and high diagnostic costs. According to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), around 600,000 people die of heart disease in the U.S. yearly. On the other hand, Europe was observed to be the second-largest cardiac imaging software market, and the aging population was observed to be the major reason for the growth of the cardiac imaging software market in Western European economies. According to the European Society of Cardiology, per annum, cardiovascular disease (CVD) causes over 4 million deaths in Europe and nearly 1.9 million deaths in the European Union (EU).

Recent Development:

The reports cover key developments in the cardiac imaging software market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Such as, in 2018, Siemens established 510k clearance for its Dual Source CT scanner, an advanced technology that emits a negligible amount of radiation creating high-quality image quality within few seconds precisely suitable for pediatric patients and eliminates the necessity of holding breath during thorax scan.

Mergers and Acquisitions:

In recent years, major players in the cardiac imaging software market have taken many strategic measures, like facility expansions and partnerships. In 2017, Koninklijke Philips NV Company announced the acquisition of Analytical Informatics, Inc. a worldwide medical technology company, focused on providing imaging products designed for the minimally invasive treatment of many chronic disorders.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Cardiac Imaging Software Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Cardiac Imaging Software Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Cardiac Imaging Software Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Cardiac Imaging Software Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Cardiac Imaging Software Market

Global Cardiac Imaging Software Market, by Imaging Modalities

• Tomography

• Ultrasound Imaging

• Radiographic Imaging

• Combined Modalities

Global Cardiac Imaging Software Market, by End-User

• Hospital & Clinics

• Diagnostic Centers

• Others

Global Cardiac Imaging Software Market, by Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Key Players operating in the Global Cardiac Imaging Software Market

• Koninklijke Philips NV

• Siemens AG

• Canon Inc

• Shimadzu Corporation

• Agfa-Gevaert Group

• GENERAL ELECTRIC

• Circle Cardiovascular Imaging Inc.

• Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

• eMedica, S.L

• TOMTEC IMAGING SYSTEMS

• Circle Cardiovascular

• Pie Medical Imaging

• HeartSciences

• MEDIS Medical Imaging Systems

• Positron Corporation

