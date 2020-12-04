Global GaAs wafer market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition

GaAs wafer stands for Gallium Arsenic wafer. A GaAs wafer is a compound semiconductor coupled with various properties such as high thermal stability, high electron mobility, wide operating temperature range, and low noise. It is widely used as a substrate material for the growth of a crystalline coat on a crystalline substrate in other semiconductors.

Market Dynamics

Growing adoption of GaAs wafer for various real-world applications and increasing requirement of GaAs in the manufacturing of devices such as monolithic microwave integrated circuits, microwave frequency integrated circuits, laser diodes, IR light-emitting diodes, optical windows, and solar cells are the major driving factors behind the growth of the market. The growing transition towards GaAs wafer over silicon wafer as GaAs wafer has advanced properties and increasing use of GaAs in the applications like mobile phones, radar systems, and satellite communication and for space applications and growing market for semiconductor industry across the globe are expected to improve the growth of the market during the forecast period. GaAs wafer offers some benefits such as flexibility and lightweight design, great Resistance, high efficiency, and low light performance which are ultimately propelling the growth of the market.

However, the high production cost of single crystal GaAs substrate and no natural oxide like in silicon wafer are major restraining factors that could hamper the growth of the market.

Global GaAs Wafer Market: Segmentation Analysis

By production method, vertical gradient freeze (VGF) and liquid encapsulated czochralski (LEC) segments have dominated the market in 2019 and are projected to witness fast growth at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The growing use of VGF and LEC technology by various manufacturing companies to produce GaAs wafer is driving the growth of the market. For instance, Semiconductor Wafer Inc provides both polycrystalline and single-crystal GaAs wafer to micro-electronics and optoelectronics industry for making LED, microwave circuits, and solar cell applications. The company offers single crystal GaAs wafer produced by LEC and VGF crystal growth techniques, which provide customers the widest alternative of GaAs material with high uniformity of electrical properties and exceptional surface quality. The main benefits of the VGF process include its high mechanical strength, low stress, scalability, and a defect rate, which are further propelling the growth of the market.

By application, the RF electronics segment is projected to witness high growth at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Growing production of RF electronics devices using GaAs substrate is driving the growth of the market. Increasing the use of RF electronic products for applications such as wireless communication applications, 4G/5G infrastructure applications, Wi-Fi communications, and satellite communications are expected to improve the growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing demand for RF test & measurement equipment and rising implementation of RF filters for applications in 4G and 5G Smartphone devices are propelling the growth of the market.

Global GaAs Wafer Market: Regional Analysis

Region-wise, the Asia Pacific held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The economies such as China, India, and Japan are the major key contributors behind the growth of the market. The growth is attributed to the growing market for electronic, semiconductor manufacturing, and telecommunication industry across the region.

Increasing production and adoption of Smartphone and various wireless communication devices and growing investment by the government in the semiconductor and electronics industry to boost the economy are further driving the growth of the market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global GaAs Wafer Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global GaAs Wafer Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global GaAs Wafer Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global GaAs Wafer Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global GaAs Wafer Market

Global GaAs Wafer Market, By Production Method

• Vertical Gradient Freeze

• Liquid Encapsulated Czochralski

• Molecular Beam Epitaxy

• Metal-Organic Vapor Phase Epitaxy

Global GaAs Wafer Market, By Application

• RF Electronics

• Photovoltaic Devices

• Optoelectronic Devices

• Others

Global GaAs Wafer Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Global GaAs Wafer Market, Key Players

• Advanced Wireless Semiconductor Company

• Global Communication Semiconductors, LLC

• Ommic S.A

• WIN Semiconductors Corporation

• AXT Inc

• Century Epitech Co Ltd

• Powerway Advanced Material Co., Ltd

• Intelligent Epitaxy Technology, Inc

• Sumitomo Electric Semiconductor Materials Inc

• Freiberger Compound Materials GmbH

• Xiamen Powerway Advanced Material Co., Ltd.

• Semiconductor Wafer Inc

