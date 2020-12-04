Global Patient Handling Equipment Market is likely to grow at CAGR of around 13% and will exceed over USD XX million by 2027.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Patient handling devices are assistive devices that help patients, who cannot move by themselves by transferring them from bed or chair to other places where they need to go. These assistive devices are helpful in in hospitals and nursing homes and other medical centres. Patient handling equipment designed to help the patients with some mobility to the people who lack the strength to control their body movements. The mechanical devices that are used to manual patient handling based on an assessment of patient need mainly based on safety for the caregiver, the patient, and rehabilitation goals.

Global Patient Handling Equipment Market Overview, By Region

North America market held the largest market share in 2016, due to increasing geriatric population that requires assistance. The U.S. is the largest contributor to advanced technology for medical devices that are used to enhance the wellbeing and comfort of patients.

The higher growth rate is expected from Europe region due to the several factors including implantation of safe patient handling programs that constitute the minimal lift policy.

Global Patient Handling Equipment Market Overview, By Products

Medical beds had the highest market share in 2016, due to the factors including advancement in technology particularly in ICU beds, increased number of critical care patients. Mechanical and transfer equipment is expected to grow at the higher rate in the forecast period due to several incidences of mechanical lifts for the patient have resulted in decreased musculoskeletal injuries in the caregivers.

Global Patient Handling Equipment Market Overview, By End User

Hospitals had the highest market share in 2016, due to the factors including the increasing number of a patient requiring critical care in hospitals. A change in the technological shift from hospitals to homecare also drives the market. This change is due to increased patient comfort and decreased cost due to which the home care settings segment will show the fastest growth rate over the forecast period.

Global Patient Handling Equipment Market Overview, By Applications

Mobility assistance had the highest market share in 2016. The highest market share is due to the growing patient population which are in high need for the assistance for walking aids and wheelchairs. On the other hand, technological advancement in powered wheelchairs increased reimbursement for the equipment is also expected to grow through the forecast period. Rising geriatric population, an increase in the number of injuries, falls, mental diseases also drive the patient handling equipment market.

Global Patient Handling Equipment Market Overview, By Market Players

Improving the healthcare sector significantly has been always the focus of tactical resolutions taken by the key players in the Patient Handling Equipment market. Some of the companies operating in Patient Handling Equipment market are Mangar International, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Joerns Healthcare, andicare, Inc., Linet, Inc., Guldmann, Inc., Prism Medical, Benmor Medical, Inc. Etac Limited, Invacare Corporation

Global Patient Handling Equipment Market Background

Factors such as increasing demand highly advanced technological products in the healthcare sectors, increasing demand for the equipment’s to handle patients with more care drive the market for patient handling equipment market.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Patient Handling Equipment market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Patient Handling Equipment market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Patient Handling Equipment market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Patient Handling Equipment market make the report investor’s guide.

Global Patient Handling Equipment Market Segmentation

Global Patient Handling Equipment Market, By Products

o Wheelchairs and Scooters

o Medical Beds

o Bathroom safety supplies

o Ambulatory aids

o Mechanical and transfer equipment

o Others

Global Patient Handling Equipment Market, By Applications

o Acute and critical care

o Long-term care

o Mobility assistance

o Fall prevention

o Others

Global Patient Handling Equipment Market, By End-Use

o Hospitals

o Home care setting

o Elderly care facilities

o Others

The above data will be provided for following regions/countries (USD Million)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o Russia

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

• Latin America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Mexico

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Patient Handling Equipment Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Patient Handling Equipment Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Patient Handling Equipment Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Patient Handling Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Patient Handling Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Patient Handling Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Patient Handling Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Patient Handling Equipment by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Patient Handling Equipment Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Patient Handling Equipment Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Patient Handling Equipment Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

