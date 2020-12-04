Global Intragastric Balloon Market was valued US$ 162.79 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

The Global Intragastric Balloon Market is segmented into the products, filling material, end-uses, and region. In terms of products, the global intragastric balloon market is classified into a single balloon, dual balloon, and triple balloon. Based on the filling material, the global intragastric balloon market is divided into saline-filled, and gas-filled. Further end-uses of global intragastric balloon market are split hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and clinics.

Intragastric balloon is one of the endoscopic treatment showed for obesity and is basically a modern weight-loss procedure. To ensure the success of the intragastric balloon procedure permanent healthy changes to diet, but exercise is required.

In terms of filling material, Saline filled intragastric balloons accounted for XX % market share, owing to the ability to reduce weight more effectively and quick detection of silicone balloon deflation due to methylene blue dye and will favor adoption rate. Saline-filled intragastric balloon treatment is used to lose about one-quarter of body weight.

Based on end-user, intragastric balloon hospitals are raising a remarkable rate during the forecast, due to the rising number of obesity cases across the globe. Furthermore, government policies for the implementation of high-quality patient care are attracting a large number of patients in hospitals to seek treatments. Growing disease burden and increasing healthcare investments such factors drive the growth of Global Intragastric Balloon Market.

Availability of insurance for weight reducing procedures and presence of skilled professionals provide key opportunities to the intragastric balloon market. Technological innovation in weight loss procedures & devices coupled with a reduced cost associated with treatment and preference for a minimally invasive technique for weight reduction is fuel the growth of the global intragastric balloons market. Risks of acute pancreatitis, damage to the esophagus and over inflation associated with an intragastric balloon is hindering the market growth.

On the basis of region allergy relieving eye drops market divided into five regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East Africa. Among all the regions, the North America had the XX% market share in 2018 and is projected to lead the market during the forecast period. Because of increase in the prevalence of obesity and rising demand for weight loss products driving the market revenue growth.

Some of the main players in the global intragastric balloons market are Apollo Endosurgery, Allurion Technologies, Lexal Srl, Districlass Medical SA, Life Partners Europe, Fengh Medical, Medsil, Obalon Therapeutics, Phagia Technologies, PlenSat, ReShape Medical, Silimed, Spatz FGIA Inc, and Tulip Medical.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Intragastric Balloon Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Intragastric Balloon Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Intragastric Balloon Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Global Intragastric Balloon Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Intragastric Balloon Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of the Global Intragastric Balloon Market:

Global Intragastric Balloon Market, by Products:

• Single balloon

• Dual balloon

• Triple balloon

Global Intragastric Balloon Market, by Filling Material:

• Saline-filled

• Gas-filled

Global Intragastric Balloon Market, by End-uses:

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory surgical centers

• Clinics

Global Intragastric Balloon Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

Key Players Operating In Global Intragastric Balloon Market:

• Apollo Endosurgery

• Allurion Technologies

• Lexal Srl

• Districlass Medical SA

• Life Partners Europe

• Fengh Medical

• Medsil

• Obalon Therapeutics

• Phagia Technologies

• PlenSat

• ReShape Medical

• Silimed

• Spatz FGIA Inc

• Tulip Medical.

