Global voice over wireless LAN market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.65% during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition

Voice over wireless LAN (VoWLAN) is a process of sending voice information in digital form over a wireless broadband network. It uses wireless network components and VoIP technology to support voice over Wi-Fi. VoWLAN is the advancement in the wired VoIP system and alternative choice over traditional voice communication systems.

Market Dynamics

Growing technological advancements in VoIP and wireless communication standards are the major driving factor behind the growth of the market. Increasing demand for low-cost and efficient Wi-Fi solution, enhanced indoor coverage offered through Wi-Fi, the rising requirement in logistics and manufacturing sectors, growing advancements in VoIP technology to integrate with 5g technology, an increasing number of Smartphone users along with its reliance on VoWLAN for voice communications and growing requirement of VoWLAN to reduce telephony costs in applications like enterprises, hospitals, warehouses, retail stores, and more are expected to improve the growth of the market during the forecast period. VoWLAN provides some benefits such as cost savings, increased mobility, increased accessibility, improved productivity, and a significant reduction in telephony costs, which are ultimately propelling the growth of the market.

However, RF interference, weak signals, and range limitations are major restraining factors that could hamper the growth of the market. Also, poor voice quality and the possibility of drop calls could restrict the growth of the market.

Global Voice over Wireless LAN Market: Segmentation Analysis

By application, the security and emergency alarm segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Growth in the adoption of VoWLAN based security and emergency alarm system in a variety of industries including healthcare, logistics and transportation, hospitality, retail, and warehouse industry is driving the growth of the market. Advanced VoWLAN based security alarm system provides good call quality, so that security personnel can instantly act in response from any location, in case of emergencies. Wide-scale deployment of wireless security cameras to send video over VoWLAN network in these industries is further propelling the growth of the market.

By end-user, commercial application is projected to witness fast growth at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Healthcare, transportation, and retail segments are further witnessing the fastest growth at CAGR of XX%. Hospitals are the primary users of VoWLAN solutions owing to the significant demand for effective communication among high-valued medical staff. Also, high deployment of VoWLAN solution in retail organizations to improve customer services and customer satisfaction, to improve communication by providing voicemail and phone services to each store employee, and to increase profits through operational efficiency is driving the growth of the market.

Global Voice over Wireless LAN Market: Regional Analysis

Region-wise, North America held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to continue its dominance at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The US and Canada are major key contributors behind the growth of the market. The growth is primarily attributed to the massive presence of leading VoWLAN service providers like Cisco. Growing technological advancements in wireless communication standards and increasing the adoption of VoWLAN solutions in various end-user applications are driving the growth of the market.

The growing shift towards WLAN networking by various business enterprises to give their employees instant access to the business communication tools and applications they need is further propelling the growth of the market in the region. VoWLAN allows organizations and businesses to bring the flexibility and mobility of wireless networking to their voice communications systems.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Voice over Wireless LAN Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Voice over Wireless LAN Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Voice over Wireless LAN Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Voice over Wireless LAN Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Voice over Wireless LAN Market

Global Voice over Wireless LAN Market, By Solution

• Hardware

• Service

Global Voice over Wireless LAN Market, By Application

• Unified communication and collaboration

• Security and emergency alarms

• Other (price marking, shipment tracking, and inventory management)

Global Voice over Wireless LAN Market, By End User

• Residential & SOHO (Small Office Home Office)

• Commercial

o Healthcare

o Public Sector & Government offices

o Retail Facilities & Warehouses

o Education

o Manufacturing & Distribution

o Logistics & Transportation

o Hospitality

o Others (BFSI, IT & Telecom)

Global Voice over Wireless LAN Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Global Voice over Wireless LAN Market, Key Players

• Cisco Systems, Inc

• Aruba Networks, Inc

• Zebra Technologies Corporation

• Ruckus Wireless, Inc

• Aerohive Networks, Inc

• Extreme Networks, Inc

• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

• Avaya Inc

• Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

• Dell Inc

