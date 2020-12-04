Global Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Treatment Market size was valued US$ XX Bn. in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 7.5% from 2019 to 2027, reaching nearly US$ XX Bn.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus i.e. SLE is a chronic autoimmune disorder. It is considered by excess production of the antibodies that attack the body’s cells & vital organs. SLE can also affect vital body organs like kidney, lungs, heart, and behavioural changes.

The global systemic lupus erythematosus treatment market dynamics are thoroughly studied and explained in the MMR report, which helps the reader to understand emerging market trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges at the global and regional level for the systemic lupus erythematosus treatment market. The number of cases of SLE has seen an increase, which is a growing demand for SLE treatment, contributing to the growth of the global market. According to the lupus foundation of America, nearly 1.5 million people in the US and worldwide 6 million people are diagnosed with it. With the arrival of crucial pipeline agents and recent drugs, approvals have driven the growth of the SLE market.

On the other hand, the treatment for systemic lupus erythematosus has some side effects which may hinder the growth of the global market. Similarly, new biologics drugs which are gaining the confidence of physicist due to its efficiency in treating the disease but because of the strict drug approval process, the global SLE may restrain up to some extent for the forecasted period.

The report will provide an accurate prediction of the contribution of the various segments to the growth of the systemic lupus erythematosus market size. By drug classes, Immunosuppressant’s segment was valued at US$ XX Mn. in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of US$ XX Mn. by 2027, with a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. This is because of their low cost and high accessibility; however, the biologics segment is projected to post the highest CAGR during 20219-2027.

The MMR report offers a brief analysis of the major regions in the market, namely, Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and the MEA. North America is expected to continue to hold the largest XX% share in systemic lupus erythematosus market owing to a relatively higher prevalence of SLE in America as compared to other regions. Better healthcare infrastructure and higher prevalence of SLE coupled with coverage for specialty drugs are contributing to the growth of the regional SLE market.

Europe was the second-largest regional SLE market in 2019, which stood at a valuation of US$ XX.6 Mn. This can be attributed to the fact that the five major EU countries such as the U.K., France, Germany, Spain, and Italy were the first to approve Benlysta as an add-on therapy for the treatment of active SLE. Also, thanks to better coverage policies, there is a higher adoption of belimumab as it is available in both formulations.

Key players are entering into collaborations for R&D in systemic lupus erythematosus, which is likely to support the growth of the market. Such as, in 2015, a genomic mapping, 23andMe, Inc. collaborated with Pfizer company to study and understand the genetics of lupus thereby, to develop a treatment for it. Growing approvals for products for the treatment of SLE is another factor expected to aid in the growth of the market. For example, GlaxoSmithKline Company, in 2017, received the US FDA approval for the subcutaneous form of its biologic drug belimumab for the treatment of SLE. Clinical guidelines to contain biologics in the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus would further help in market growth.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Treatment Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Treatment Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Treatment Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Treatment Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Treatment Market

Global Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Treatment Market, By Drug Classes

• NSAIDs

• Corticosteroids

• Antimalarials

• Immunosuppressants

• Biologics

Global Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Treatment Market, By Route of Administration

• Oral

• Intravenous

• Subcutaneous

Global Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Treatment Market, By Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Key players operating in Global Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Treatment Market

• GlaxoSmithKline plc

• Lycera Corporation

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Pfizer, Inc.

• Eli Lilly

• AstraZeneca

• Merck & Co., Inc.

• Sandoz International GmbH

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

• Sanofi

• Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

• ImmuPharma PLC

• Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

• Mylan N.V

