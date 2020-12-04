Global Tomato Seeds Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to grow around US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Definition:

Tomato is one of the important crop plants, on account of its nutraceutical and nutritional qualities, along with having key economic importance as a significant source of income and a foremost contributor towards food security. These plants are also used as a model for studying, biochemistry, genomics, plant physiology, genetics, and breeding and utilized to increase agronomic characteristics, for instance, tolerance to stress factors.

Market Drivers:

Tomatoes can be effective for lowering blood pressure, reinforcing the immune system, and improving skin health. Also, tomatoes contain potassium, which helps to maintain blood pressure by relaxing the walls of blood vessels. Tomato seeds are a source of Vitamin C, which helps to improve immune health. Dietary fibers present in tomato seeds help in normalizing bad cholesterol levels. Additionally, tomato seeds contain digestive amino acids, which can improve the digestion process. Tomato seeds are also rich with vitamin C, which can be beneficial for maintaining healthy skin.

The high growth in the tomato seeds market sector is attributed to the increase of hybrid seed usage across developing economics, rising interest for new variations, such as grape tomatoes in matured/developed markets, growth in demand for tomatoes, thanks to the demand and growing cultivation. Also, a good return on investment in this segment is opening up opportunities and attracting growers, worldwide, to adopt hybrid tomato seeds for the production of tomatoes.

On the other hand, the domain has certain limitations, like high investments, due to the rising costs, consumable nature of the seed, high R&D costs & related time frame, together with skepticism from farmers towards newer varieties.

Market Segmentation:

By product type, the open-pollinated/heirloom tomato seeds segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global market by 2027. Open-pollinated seeds are easy to produce and each plant can produce thousands of seeds. High economic yields can be achieved using open-pollinated seeds under less favorable growing conditions & lower crop inputs.

Region-wise, North America is expected to account for a noteworthy market share of the global market by 2027. Increasing tomato production in the region is expected to drive demand for tomato seeds. For example, according to The Department of Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, the total tomato production in Canada was pegged at 2,61,677 metric tons in 2015, which increased to 2,71,006 metric tons in 2017.

Industry Development:

Key players in the market are adopting several business strategies, such as product launches to expand their product portfolio and reinforce their market presence. For instance, in 2017, Monsanto India launched its new tomato hybrid seeds ‘Horsley’ and ‘Ansal’ in India. These hybrid seeds offer excellent fruit firmness, uniform fruit size, and are suitable for long transportation.

In 2018, Bayer AG completed the acquisition of Monsanto Company, an agrochemical & agricultural company based in the U.S. This acquisition is expected to help Bayer AG to improve its presence in the tomato seeds market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Tomato Seeds Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Tomato Seeds Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Tomato Seeds Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Tomato Seeds Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Tomato Seeds Market

Global Tomato Seeds Market, By Type

• Hybrids

• Open-Pollinated Varieties

Global Tomato Seeds Market, By Growing Technology

• Open-Field

• Protected Cultivation

Global Tomato Seeds Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Tomato Seeds Market

• BASF S.E.

• Bayer Crop Science SE (Seminis)

• Groupe Limagrain

• Rijk Zwaan Zaadteelt en Zaadhandel B.V.

• Syngenta AG

• UPL Limited(Advanta Seeds )

• Sakata Seeds Corporation

• East-West Seed International

• Namdhari Seeds Private Limited

• Enza Zaden BV

• Bejo Zaden BV

• Takii & Co Limited

